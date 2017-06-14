We surveyed thousands of broadband users so can tell you everything you need to know about Utility Warehouse's broadband - including whether to sign up for one of its deals.

Utility Warehouse broadband review

You might think that a company which offers services as diverse as mobile phone, gas and electricity as well as phone and broadband might struggle to be the best broadband provider, but it's been recommended before. Find out how it's customers rate it in our latest survey.

In this in-depth review of Utility Warehouse broadband, we'll:

Give you a full breakdown of how its customers rated it for key factors, such as the technical support it provides.

Show how Utility Warehouse broadband compares with all the other major internet service providers (ISPs), including BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Report quotes from real Utility Warehouse broadband customers on their experiences.

Assess the equipment on offer from Utility Warehouse broadband.

Look at the latest deals and offers that it's promoting.

Reveal the level of complaints to Ofcom that come from Utility Warehouse broadband customers.

Utility Warehouse broadband satisfaction survey results Speed Reliability Ease of set up Value for money Ease of contacting Customer service Technical support Customer score (%)

What makes a Which? Recommended Provider?

Which? Recommended Providers are the cream of the crop and the accolade is only given out to broadband companies that achieve a customer score of 70% or above.

That's not all. We know that price is important and so we only give the award to those companies that we feel charge a reasonable price for their services. If they charge too much then they're not eligible to be Which? Recommended Providers, whatever score they receive in the survey.

