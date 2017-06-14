AEG ovens rated

AEG is part of the appliance brand family that includes Electrolux and Zanussi products. AEG ovens have a small but significant share of the market. They have a classic design with a focus on high-performance extras at the top, such as pyrolytic self-cleaning and steam-assisted cooking. AEG ovens sit at the mid to upper part of the market - you can pick up an entry-level single oven for less than £400, but premium offerings can cost more than £1,000.

But is it a brand worth buying? In our years of ovens testing, we've found that even the best brands don't consistently produce winning models. And some ovens with all the latest bells and whistles fail to master the basics. You can see which ovens come out on top, and how AEG compares to other brands, with our built-in oven reviews.

We've tested many AEG ovens over the years, and we also ask owners what they think of their ovens - including whether they have encountered any issues or faults. On this page you can see how well AEG built-in ovens do in our tests, as well as their reliability score and how owners rated them.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.