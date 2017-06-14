Bosch ovens rated

Bosch is part of BSH, an international company that houses other well-known oven brands such as Neff and Siemens. Bosch ovens are a popular buy both among Which? members and the general public. They run the full gamut from no-frills single and double ovens up to hi-tech offerings with pyrolytic cleaning, added steam and even smartphone control via wi-fi. Often considered a reliable choice, thanks to 'German engineering', do they live up to the hype?

Just because a Bosch oven was a good buy a decade ago when you were last in the market for an oven, doesn't necessarily mean it's your best bet now. Bosch may be a well-known brand, but only our independent oven tests and owner surveys will confirm whether or not its ovens are great for cooking, and if they are reliable or prone to breakdowns. If you want to get straight to our latest reviews of currently available ovens, head to built-in oven reviews.

Below, we reveal our expert view on Bosch ovens. We've pulled together our years of testing experience, review data and the views of Bosch oven owners to create an at-a-glance guide to whether Bosch ovens are worth buying. Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.