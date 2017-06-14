Bosch ovens rated

Best built-in oven brands
Bosch makes everything from lawnmowers to boilers and coffee machines to chainsaws. But are its built-in ovens a reliable buy?
Bosch is part of BSH, an international company that houses other well-known oven brands such as Neff and Siemens. Bosch ovens are a popular buy both among Which? members and the general public. They run the full gamut from no-frills single and double ovens up to hi-tech offerings with pyrolytic cleaning, added steam and even smartphone control via wi-fi. Often considered a reliable choice, thanks to 'German engineering', do they live up to the hype?
Just because a Bosch oven was a good buy a decade ago when you were last in the market for an oven, doesn't necessarily mean it's your best bet now. Bosch may be a well-known brand, but only our independent oven tests and owner surveys will confirm whether or not its ovens are great for cooking, and if they are reliable or prone to breakdowns. If you want to get straight to our latest reviews of currently available ovens, head to built-in oven reviews.
Below, we reveal our expert view on Bosch ovens. We've pulled together our years of testing experience, review data and the views of Bosch oven owners to create an at-a-glance guide to whether Bosch ovens are worth buying.
|Bosch oven overview table
|Number tested this year
|14
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Loyalty score
|Typical spend
|Should I buy a Bosch oven?
How much do Bosch ovens cost?
While the average price of a Bosch oven is around £500, there is a big choice from around £250 for a budget single to more than £1,000 if you want to go in for touchscreen controls, pyrolytic cleaning and steam cooking.