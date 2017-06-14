John Lewis ovens rated

John Lewis ovens tend to occupy the middle ground between basic and fancy when it comes to features and prices. The focus is on modern design, ease of use, touch displays and large glass door panels - so you should get a good view of your cooking while it's under way. It's a small range with the pricier models offering extras such as steam cooking and pyrolytic cleaning.

The John Lewis own-brand range aims to meet the perceived needs of John Lewis customers: good quality at the best value price. But only our independent reviews can reveal if they will do a brilliant job of cooking and offer value for money compared to rival brands. See how John Lewis ovens compare by checking our built-in oven reviews.

As well as thoroughly testing individual ovens to make sure they will turn out perfectly cooked dishes, we also survey oven owners to find the brands which remain fault-free over years of regular use. We've put all this information together in the table below, so that you can see our verdict on John Lewis ovens, including their pros and cons, how reliable the brand is, and whether owners love it.

