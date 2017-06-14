Most reliable oven brands

When you're choosing a new built-in oven, you'll want to be sure you're buying an oven which is excellent at cooking, and will last for years of use without needing costly repairs.

Our unique reliability ratings, which we compile after surveying thousands of Which? members, reveal how reliable different built-in gas and electric oven brands are. We'll also tell you the most common oven faults experienced by owners, and which brands stay fault-free the longest.

We've ranked 12 of the most popular brands, including AEG, Bosch, Hotpoint, Neff, Siemens and Zanussi, in our brand reliability league table below - you can click on the links to go straight to reviews of ovens from that brand. Just want to see our full oven reviews? Skip straight to our built-in oven reviews to compare models.

Built-in ovens are generally reliable compared to some other large appliances, but there are still significant differences between brands. Go for one of the more reliable brands and you'll have only a one in 10 chance that your oven will develop a fault over five years. But pick a model from a less reliable brand, and you'll have a one in four chance of your oven letting you down over the same time.

