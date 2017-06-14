Top 12 built-in oven brands for 2017

Over 40 ovens a year are put through our tough tests. We rate how effective they are at cooking, how easy they are to use and clean, and how much you can realistically fit in them. We even try to fit a plastic turkey and tray of potatoes into each oven, to ensure you won't run out of room during the festive season.

As well as reviewing models from all the major built-in oven brands, we also regularly survey Which? members to find out what they think of their oven, and whether they've experienced any problems. We know which oven brands will give you years of trouble-free cooking, and which ones are likely to leave you regretting your purchase.

From AEG, Bosch and Neff to Zanussi, we've built up an unrivalled knowledge of the different oven brands available and how reliable they are - and we've found that the priciest options aren't always the best. Read on to see how the big oven brands stack up against each other, or if you want to skip straight to the ovens that have most impressed us, head to our pick of the best built-in ovens.

