Zanussi ovens rated

Zanussi is a popular oven brand which is part of the group of brands owned by Electrolux, which also includes AEG. Zanussi focuses on maximizing the volume in its ovens, but recent ranges have offered on-trend extras like steam cooking and pyrolytic cleaning for very competitive prices. Do Zanussi ovens have it all?

An single oven with steam cooking, self-cleaning and bags of space for under £400 sounds too good to be true, but this is the sort of tempting package Zanussi has been offering in recent years. However, if you opt for a Zanussi oven, will it last for years of fault-free service, or fizzle out earlier than rival brands? If you want to sort out the best from the worst right now, head to our built-in oven reviews.

Our years of independent testing have shown that Zanussi ovens vary in their cooking ability - some are Best Buys that are worth snapping up, while others fall well short of this. On this page we reveal whether Zanussi is a good oven brand to invest in. Find out exactly what owners think of their Zanussi ovens and how they get on in our lab testing.

