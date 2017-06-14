Built-in ovens jargon buster

P

Pizza mode

A pizza mode should ensure a perfectly cooked pizza with a crispy base. When we tested it in the past, we found in most ovens this gave slightly better results than just using the fan mode. It’s therefore worth considering if you eat a lot of pizza.

Programmable ovens

Fully programmable ovens allow you set the cooking temperature, duration and heat sources. The oven turns on, cooks and turns off afterwards.

Proving/warming drawer

A warming drawer – which usually gets hot within a range of about 40°C to 80°C - can be used for proving dough, melting chocolate, making yoghurt, warming plates and much more.

Pyrolytic oven cleaning programs

Pyrolytic oven programs burn off dirt and grease at very high temperatures – around 400°C. All you need to do is sweep out the ash afterwards. These programs take around two hours, and for safety, the oven door will lock while the cycle is running. You will still need to clean the oven ceiling, base, door and shelves in the traditional way.

