Guide to oven types

There are four types of built-in oven to choose from: single ovens, double ovens, double built-under ovens and compact ovens. All are around 60cm wide, but vary in height.

Single ovens are cheaper than double ovens. A single oven will set you back around £250 to £350, while decent double ovens cost more than £500. Paying a higher price will get you more features, but you may not need all of them.

If you already know which type of oven you're looking for, head to our built-in oven reviews to find out which are best.