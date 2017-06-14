Built-in ovens advice guides

Built-in ovens advice guidesA brilliant built-in oven will be quick to heat up, cook food evenly and stick to the temperature you set. Find the best using advice from the Which? experts.FeaturedHow to buy the best built-in ovenby Jane DarlingOur built-in oven buyer's guide explains what to look for when choosing. Covers features, prices, electric and gas ovens compared, and single vs double ovens.FeaturedHow we test built-in ovensby Jane DarlingWhich? has put range cookers from Belling, Flavel, Rangemaster and more through our lab tests, to guide you to the one that will be perfect for your kitchen.FeaturedBest built-in oven brandsby Jane DarlingOur independent guide to the best built-in oven brands. We combine years of oven testing data with the experiences of oven owners to uncover the best brands.In this guide (7 articles)Put us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor loginWhy oven temperature mattersFind out how oven temperature affects your baking. We baked cakes at different temperatures to see if an inaccurate oven could be sabotaging your cooking.Built-in ovens jargon busterA guide to built-in oven technical terms. Get to grips with jargon, including automatic programs, hot-air grilling, self-cleaning pyrolytic and catalytic ovens.Guide to oven typesHelps you decide which type of oven to go for. Advice on electric, gas, single and double ovens and their pros and cons. The lowdown from the Which? experts.Oven symbols and controlsWe explain the key oven symbols and controls you'll find on most ovens and cookers. We help you find your way around some of the more puzzling oven symbols.Top five single ovens The best built-in single ovens, chosen by Which? experts. We reveal our best single ovens, including a high-scoring but cheap oven.Top five double ovens The best double ovens, chosen by Which? experts. We reveal our pick of the best double ovens, including a high-scoring but cheap oven.