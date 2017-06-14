Top five double ovens
By Patrick Gallagher
A double oven will expand your cooking options, giving you the convenience of having multiple dishes on the go at the same time. The best ones heat up quickly and cook evenly, all while being easy to use and clean - making dinner time a delight.
We’ve pulled together some of our favourite double ovens, picking out the models that did particularly well in our tough cooking tests. Whether you want the best money can buy - or just the best value - our top five picks will help you find the right double oven for your kitchen.
Best double built-in oven
- Oven heat distribution:
- 3 out of 5
- Accuracy of oven controls:
- 5 out of 5
- Grill:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Main oven usable volume (litres):
- Top oven usable volume (litres):
- Size (cm):
This easy-to-use oven is excellent at getting up to temperature quickly and staying there. This means you can confidently go with the stated cooking times in a recipe without worrying about food being overcooked or undercooked. It’s also easy to see inside both of its generously sized ovens.
Best cheap double built-in oven
- Oven heat distribution:
- 3 out of 5
- Accuracy of oven controls:
- 5 out of 5
- Grill:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Main oven usable volume (litres):
- Top oven usable volume (litres):
- Size (cm):
This great-value option is super-accurate and has a good grill. It did consistently well across all our tough lab tests and cooked a decent cake. If you’re on a budget, it’s definitely worth a look.
Best large-capacity double oven
- Oven heat distribution:
- 4 out of 5
- Accuracy of oven controls:
- 5 out of 5
- Grill:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Main oven usable volume (litres):
- Top oven usable volume (litres):
- Size (cm):
The usable volume in this double oven is seriously impressive. There’s more than enough room, across both ovens, to do a sizeable roast dinner in one go. It also excels at hitting and maintaining the temperature you set it to; some models can overshoot the mark by as much as 30°C.*
Best double built-under oven
- Oven heat distribution:
- 5 out of 5
- Accuracy of oven controls:
- 5 out of 5
- Grill:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Main oven usable volume (litres):
- Top oven usable volume (litres):
- Size (cm):
This built-under model gets up to temperature fairly quickly, and the main oven does an excellent job of maintaining its set heat level. Its grill is superb and both ovens have catalytic liners that will help take the hassle out of keeping them clean.
Best cheap double built-under oven
- Oven heat distribution:
- 3 out of 5
- Accuracy of oven controls:
- 5 out of 5
- Grill:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Main oven usable volume (litres):
- Top oven usable volume (litres):
- Size (cm):
This great-value option heats up quickly and excels at maintaining the set temperature. There’s also a superb grill in the top oven that gives an impressive 90% coverage of the grill pan, meaning you won’t have to shift items around to get them evenly cooked.
* This model was tested before we changed our test programme in 2016. Its results aren't directly comparable with those that have been tested more recently.
Why our oven reviews are better
We test all types of double oven, from built-in electric ones to built-under gas models, so you can shop confidently knowing exactly what you’re getting, whichever type you're after. Our rigorous tests reveal everything you need to know before buying, including how accurate the temperature controls are, how well it cooks and how much you can realistically fit in it.
The double ovens that made our top five did consistently well in our tests, but others we've come across fall way below the mark. One of the worst double ovens we’ve tested struggles to cook food across more than half the grill pan, leaving you shuffling food around to get a decent result. Others have differed wildly from the set temperature. Our reviews of double ovens can help you avoid being lumbered with a dud.
Finding the best double oven
Double ovens, like fish and chips and lengthy musings on the weather, are somewhat unique to the UK, and less commonly found in other countries. Unfortunately, with multinational manufacturers catering to global markets, this means the choice of available models is limited compared to single ovens.
But even with the smaller range of choice, you'll still find huge differences in price and performance. While the cheapest built-under model featured above is available for less than £280, there are high-end built-in double ovens on the market for more than £1,000. On average, though, you should expect to pay at least £450 for a built-in double oven.
Our built-in oven reviews sift out the ones to avoid, and recommend only the very best, so you can be sure you're spending your money wisely.
Double ovens you can rely on
Each year, we ask thousands of oven owners to tell us how happy they are with their ovens, and to let us know about any problems they've had. We use this feedback to give each brand a unique reliability rating, which tells you which brands are more likely to break down early.
We've compared 12 bestselling oven brands, including Bosch, Electrolux, Hotpoint, Neff and Samsung, so we can tell you which ones you can rely on to see you through years of birthday cakes and Sunday roasts.
Find out how the big brands compare by heading to our most reliable oven brands guide.