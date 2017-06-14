Top five single ovens
By Anna Studman
The best ovens will make cooking a breeze, reliably turning out tasty meals for years on end. But it's impossible to tell in the shops which ones will take ages to heat up, whether they'll leave you with uneven, poorly risen bakes or whether the temperature you select is really the one you'll get.
We've rounded up our pick of the five best built-in single ovens to help take the guesswork out of choosing. From the cheapest high-scorer to the best pyrolytic cleaning oven, we'll help you find the best for you.
Best single oven overall
- Oven heat distribution:
- 5 out of 5
- Accuracy of oven controls:
- 5 out of 5
- Grill:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Main oven usable volume (litres):
- Size (cm):
- Selfclean:
This single built-in oven doesn't come cheap, but it's ultra-accurate and the grill is one of the best we've tested. It's also got a nifty pyrolytic self-cleaning function to take the hassle out of keeping it clean.
Best cheap oven
- Oven heat distribution:
- 4 out of 5
- Accuracy of oven controls:
- 5 out of 5
- Grill:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Main oven usable volume (litres):
- Size (cm):
- Selfclean:
Our cheapest Best Buy on test is a great-value option that heats up quickly and cooks food evenly. It's spacious inside, so you'll have plenty of room for your Christmas turkey and your roast potatoes. If your budget doesn’t stretch beyond £200 we have found some great inexpensive models that just miss out on being a Best Buy.
Best Neff oven for Bake Off fans
- Oven heat distribution:
- 5 out of 5
- Accuracy of oven controls:
- 4 out of 5
- Grill:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Main oven usable volume (litres):
- Size (cm):
- Selfclean:
This stand-out Bake Off-style oven just misses out on Best Buy status, but is still deserving of the Hollywood handshake. It gets up to temperature quickly and does an excellent job of maintaining its set heat. It has a pyrolytic self-cleaning feature to take the effort out of cleaning and also includes a steam function, although you’ll have to buy a separate accessory to use it.
Best cheap pyrolytic oven
- Oven heat distribution:
- 4 out of 5
- Accuracy of oven controls:
- 5 out of 5
- Grill:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Main oven usable volume (litres):
- Size (cm):
- Selfclean:
Pyrolytic cleaning ovens raise the temperature to around 500°C in order to reduce grease and spills to ash. A quick sweep of the resulting debris and you’re good to go for another round of baking and roasting. This Best Buy oven includes this useful feature but also has excellent temperature accuracy and a superb grill function.
Best hi-tech oven
- Oven heat distribution:
- 5 out of 5
- Accuracy of oven controls:
- 4 out of 5
- Grill:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Main oven usable volume (litres):
- Size (cm):
- Selfclean:
This hi-tech oven is packed with features, but also does the basics brilliantly – turning out perfectly cooked food every time. Its smart functions let you check how much cooking time is left, adjust the settings and turn the oven off using your smartphone. It also has a pyrolytic self-cleaning setting plus steam and auto-cook functions.
Why our oven reviews are better
Whether you're baking show-stopping cakes or feeding the family, the last thing you want is an oven that will keep you waiting an age for it to heat up, only to under or overcook your food.
That's why we put all built-in ovens through rigorous tests so we can weed out the ones to avoid, and recommend only the very best.
We assess each oven to find out how quickly it heats up, how accurate the temperature controls are, how effective the grill is and how evenly it cooks.
We bake shortbread and sponge cakes in each oven to spot any telltale signs of uneven cooking. The best ovens we've tested heat food evenly, but the worst leave some areas burnt and others undercooked.
You might think it's a given that your oven will reach the temperature you set it to, but some of the worst models we've tested can overheat by more than 30ºC. That's why we also record the accuracy of each oven, so if you turn the dial to 200ºC, you can feel confident that's actually the temperature you'll get.
Built-in ovens you can rely on
As well as our extensive lab tests, we ask thousands of oven owners each year to tell us how happy they are with their built-in ovens, and to let us know about any faults they've had. Using this feedback, we can give each brand a unique reliability rating.
We've compared 15 bestselling brands, including Belling, Bosch, Hotpoint, Samsung and Whirlpool, so we can tell you which you can trust to see you through years of hassle-free cooking.
Find out how the big brands compare by heading to our reliable built-in oven brands guide.