Why oven temperature matters

How common are inaccurate ovens?

Today's ovens have all sorts of hi-tech features to tempt you, including steam cooking and self-cleaning. But unfortunately, this doesn't mean they get the basics right. In our most recent 2016 tests, we came across an oven that soared to 222°C when we had set it to 180°C.

While it's more common for an oven to overshoot the temperature you set it at, we do come across models that struggle to get up to the right temperature. One of our recently tested ovens was set for 180°C, but we measured the temperature in part of the oven to be just 150°C.

42°C- the amount one oven exceeded its set temperature by in our 2016 tests

You can adapt to an oven if it averages just a handful of degrees away from the correct temperature by turning it up or down a little. But if it's a larger gap - or the temperature fluctuates a lot during cooking - you could be in for some disappointing results.

And it's not just built-in ovens you need to worry about. We've also found freestanding cookers that struggle to maintain the right temperature. In fact, 17% of all the ovens and cookers we tested in 2015 overheated by 20°C or more. So it's worth checking our freestanding cooker reviews or range cooker reviews before you buy to ensure you get a model that cooks to perfection.