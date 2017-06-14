If you're considering investing in an ADT burglar alarm, read on to find out how its customers rate it, based on our exclusive survey.

We surveyed ADT burglar alarm owners to discover how the firm is rated by its customers for ease of use, value for money and alarm quality and sensitivity, as well as overall customer satisfaction.

As ADT alarms are all monitored (that is, they connect to a call centre, rather than just making a noise) and come with a contract, we've also provided a rating for customer service.

As well as access to these results, you'll also be able to see the scores for other burglar alarm brands, such as Yale, Response and Veritas, as well as the average cost of installation.

ADT burglar alarms rated

ADT Easy to use Value for money Alarm sensitivity Ease of resetting Customer service Alarm quality Maintenance service 24 hour monitoring service

ADT customer comments

ADT services and prices

ADT offers two levels of service: keyholder response (whereby ADT calls you if the alarm is triggered) or police response, in which case they will also alert the police.

We asked ADT to provide us with specific guide prices for this page but it declined, telling us: 'Each of our systems is designed bespoke for the client to ensure that the optimum solution is found for them. We can only do this through a discussion with the homeowner'. The prices below are therefore its advertised rates.

The cost of a keyholder response alarm system starts from £99 plus £26.99 per month monitoring and maintenance. This cost is based on a three-year contract.

The cost of a police response alarm starts from £599, plus £29.99 a month monitoring and maintenance. This cost is based on a three-year contract.

ADT products are only available from ADT and must be installed by ADT, so there are no DIY options.

About ADT

ADT has been synonymous with burglar alarms in the UK since the 1950s, although the company started in the US in 1874.

The firm's main business is burglar alarms but it also makes smoke alarms and CCTV products. ADT smoke alarms are also monitored and alert the keyholders and the fire brigade if the alarm is triggered.