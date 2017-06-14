To find out whether Scantronic burglar alarms are worth investing in, we've surveyed owners to find out how they rate the firm and its products.

Our burglar alarm company ratings are based on the views of 1,828 Which? members. We asked Scantronic burglar alarm owners to rate their burglar alarms on factors including ease of use, value for money and alarm quality and sensitivity, as well as their overall customer satisfaction.

Scantronic burglar alarms rated

Scantronic alarms

The Scantronic range includes a total of seven alarm systems that are suitable for homeowners. However, these alarms not designed for DIY installation so you'll need to pick another brand, such as Response alarms, if you wish to install one yourself.

Scantronic says that its three most popular alarms are the i-on16, i-on40 and i-on50. The numbers refer to the number of possible zones and the systems are either hard-wired, wireless or a combination of wireless and hard-wired, in one system.

The i-on40 and i-on50 control panels have a web-browser feature that enables users to set and unset the alarm system remotely. It’s also possible to wire the system into electrical contactors, which means you can control the lights, sockets or heating.

Scantronic burglar alarms The i-on 16 is a wireless burglar alarm and can protect up to 16 zones.

The Scantronic i-on 40 can protect up to 40 zones and has a web browser so the alarm can be accessed remotely.

The i-on50 range can protect up to 50 zones and can connect to the web. Previous

You can buy Scantronic alarms from a range of providers online, including Amazon, but all the products need professional installation.

Prices for Scantronic alarms

We've listed the price of Scantonic's popular alarms below:

The i-on16 is £100 for the control panel and £45 for each detector. An alternative Essentials Kit, which includes three detectors, is £200.

The i-on40 is £210 for control panel and £45 for each detector.

The i-on50 is £200 for control panel and £45 for each detector.

Prices correct, as of October 2015.

Eaton and Cooper Security

Scantronic alarms are made by a company called Eaton, which sells products in 75 countries and is involved in a number of different industries such as electrics and hydraulics. It bought Cooper Security in 2012, including Scantronic alarms.

Another brand of alarms owned by Eaton are Menvier alarms. Eaton says that these alarms use the same components but the Menvier products are designed for more complex security needs.