Yale burglar alarms 

By Liz Ransome
Considering investing in a Yale burglar alarm? Read on for our Which? ratings, based on our survey of Yale burglar alarm owners.
We've surveyed 1,828 burglar alarm owners to find out which brands are best rated for key factors including value for money, alarm quality and sensitivity, as well as overall customer satisfaction.
We've surveyed 1,828 burglar alarm owners to find out which brands are best rated for key factors including value for money, alarm quality and sensitivity, as well as overall customer satisfaction.
Yale makes noise-only alarms and alarms that alert the keyholder automatically via text or phone.
Yale has three burglar alarm ranges:
- Easy Fit Alarm range - there are four variations of this, depending on the size of the property and whether the alarm can auto-dial you. This range of alarms can be DIY installed.
- SmartHome Alarm Range - this alarm is intended for professional installation and connects to your smartphone. It can be operated remotely and has touch-screen controls. The alarm can activate an upstairs light when someone enters your garden.
- Standalone Alarm Range - this range provides portable alarms that can be used to protect a single room or a shed and are battery-operated.
Yale products are widely available in DIY shops, such as Screwfix, or from its own website.
Prices for Yale alarms
We've provided the prices for popular Yale alarms below.
- The Yale SmartPhone Alarm is £420 for the kit, including one detector. Additional detectors cost £20.
- The Yale Easy Fit Telecommunicating Alarm is £220 for the kit, including two detectors. Additional detectors cost £20.
- The Yale HSA6400 Premium Alarm is £160 for the kit including two detectors. Additional detectors cost £20.
Prices correct as of October 2015.
Yale customer comments
About Yale
Yale first started making locks in New York in 1840 and expanded worldwide in the early 20th century. While Yale may be synonymous with locks, it also makes a range of other home-security products including burglar alarms and CCTV cameras.