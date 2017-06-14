Considering investing in a Yale burglar alarm? Read on for our Which? ratings, based on our survey of Yale burglar alarm owners.

We've surveyed 1,828 burglar alarm owners to find out which brands are best rated for key factors including value for money, alarm quality and sensitivity, as well as overall customer satisfaction.

Which? members can log in to unlock the scores and verdict on Yale burglar alarms below. If you're not yet a Which? member, you can take out a £1 trial subscription to Which? for instant access.

Yale burglar alarms

Yale Easy to use Value for money Alarm sensitivity Ease of resetting Alarm quality Easy to install

As well as access to these results, you'll also be able to see the scores for other 'bells only' burglar alarm brands, such as ADT, Response and Veritas, along with the average cost of installation.

Find out how Yale compares to the other big-name burglar alarm brands by visiting our best and worst burglar alarm brands page.

Yale makes noise-only alarms and alarms that alert the keyholder automatically via text or phone.

Yale has three burglar alarm ranges:

Easy Fit Alarm range - there are four variations of this, depending on the size of the property and whether the alarm can auto-dial you. This range of alarms can be DIY installed.

SmartHome Alarm Range - this alarm is intended for professional installation and connects to your smartphone. It can be operated remotely and has touch-screen controls. The alarm can activate an upstairs light when someone enters your garden.

Standalone Alarm Range - this range provides portable alarms that can be used to protect a single room or a shed and are battery-operated.

Yale burglar alarm gallery The SmartPhone Alarm is Yale's top of the range home alarm system. There is a wide range of accessories available for this system including the power switch accessory, allowing you to turn lights, appliances and other electrical items on and off using your smartphone.

The Easy Fit Telecommunicating Alarm will ring you when triggered and can store up to three telephone numbers,

such as your home, mobile and work numbers and will call them in a specified sequence.

The HSA6400 Premium Alarm is exclusive to Screwfix and is an alarm you can install yourself. It holds three auto-dial telephone numbers that contact you if the alarm is activated. Previous

Yale products are widely available in DIY shops, such as Screwfix, or from its own website.

Prices for Yale alarms

We've provided the prices for popular Yale alarms below.

The Yale SmartPhone Alarm is £420 for the kit, including one detector. Additional detectors cost £20.

The Yale Easy Fit Telecommunicating Alarm is £220 for the kit, including two detectors. Additional detectors cost £20.

The Yale HSA6400 Premium Alarm is £160 for the kit including two detectors. Additional detectors cost £20.

Prices correct as of October 2015.

Yale customer comments

You can also log in to read comments from Yale burglar alarm owners here.

About Yale

Yale first started making locks in New York in 1840 and expanded worldwide in the early 20th century. While Yale may be synonymous with locks, it also makes a range of other home-security products including burglar alarms and CCTV cameras.