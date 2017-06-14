Piper home security system

The Piper is a home security gadget that lets you monitor your home remotely, using a smartphone. Is it worth buying?

The £120 Piper is a home security camera system that enables you to monitor your home remotely using your smartphone or tablet. It can detect and alert you to sounds, movements and even changes in temperature in your home.

It's a compact video monitor that can detect movement, sound and temperature changes when placed in your home. Once you’ve connected it your home’s wifi and installed the Piper app to your tablet or smartphone, you can watch your home remotely using the video camera, automatically record video when activity is detected and receive alerts when the Piper detects movement or sound.

It has three modes and you set the rules for what happens in each mode when motion, sound or a change in temperature is detected. Within each mode you can also define the actions you want Piper to take – whether you want it to record video, notify you and how (by push message, text, email and/or phone call), notify a ‘trusted circle’ of contacts and sound the siren.

The built-in camera delivers a 180°view of the room it is placed in and as well as recording, you can watch live video from the app.

Which? first look verdict

