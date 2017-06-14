Are you looking for a new lightweight suitcase or cabin luggage? We independently rate and review suitcases and round up the very best.

We look at all the top suitcase brands, including Antler, John Lewis, Linea, Marks & Spencer, Samsonite, Tripp and more, and we rate suitcases for water resistance, handle strength, quality, ease-of-use and other essentials.

Here we round up the suitcases that came top in different categories. If you want the full list of all the suitcases tested you can head straight to our luggage Best Buys or check out our hand luggage Best Buys.

Best cabin and hand luggage

Cabin and hand luggage Category Winner Description Best soft-sided hand luggage Despite its soft sides this small suitcase is sturdy enough to protect your contents. Try Which? for £1 to find out more. Best hard-sided hand luggage If you're after a more solid suitcase then this is a must-have. It looks great too. Sign up to find out which suitcase came out top. Best hand luggage for easyJet Get this Best Buy luggage to ensure your bag can fly with you in the aircraft cabin. Join Which? today to find out more.

Best hold luggage

Hold luggage Category Winner Description Best-value luggage This suitcase is our cheapest high-scoring suitcase. It scored top marks in our drop test and passed our baggage handler challenge with ease, so we'd expect it to last you well. Sign up to find out which suitcase came out top. Best hard-sided luggage This hard-shelled suitcase lives up to the manufacturer's claims and passed our durability tests with flying colours. It looks great, is comfortable to pull and easy to manoeuvre. Try Which? to find out which model came top. Best soft-sided luggage Five-star pulling and excellent zips make this lightweight suitcase a great travel companion. There's plenty of room inside and it glides smoothly and quietly around the airport. Get Which? for a £1 to find out more. Best luggage for families With its large size, families can get all they need in here without being weighed down too much by the suitcase. Become a member today to find out which suitcase this is.

Find the best luggage for you

There can be a confusing amount of suitcases to choose from, and price and quality don't always match. Read our guide to buying the best hard or soft-sided suitcase, and see our tips on choosing the best luggage.

In our guides you can discover how many wheels you need on a suitcase and whether a trolley handle affects comfort. You can also see if expandable hand luggage is a good idea.

All our luggage is put through rigorous tests - we look at zips, durability, noise tests and run our hand luggage over bumpy surfaces. With handles tested along with water resistance you can be sure that only the top luggage is awarded Best Buy status.

