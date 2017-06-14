Best camcorder brands
By Ryan Shaw
Discover the best and worst camcorder brands for reliability according to our independent survey of camcorder owners in this guide.
The best digital camcorders will record all your important moments in top quality. You don't want to miss your child's first steps because the camcorder battery has failed or find the microphone is faulty when you're trying to record the best man speech at your friend's wedding. That's why it's important to choose a camcorder brand you can trust.
71% - 79% The range of customer scores for camcorder brands
Every year we survey thousands of Which? members about their cameras and camcorders to find out which are the most - and least - reliable. Our unique survey helps us to identify the brands that people trust, and would recommend to a friend, with verdicts on camcorder brands like Canon, JVC, Panasonic and Sony.
Best and worst camcorder brands
Camcorders aren't cheap so you want to buy one that's built to last. While we found most camcorder brands were reliable overall, some are more likely to last you down the years than others.
Below, we've collated all our camcorder test results, plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see at-a-glance how the key brands of camcorders stack up against each other.
|Brand
|Average test score
|Customer score
|Reliability rating
|70%
|79%
|
A well known electronics brand, this brand tops our customer ratings for camcorders. These camcorders are reliable and customers are happy to recommend them.
Find out which camcorder brand we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|67%
|76%
|
This specialist camcorder brand also tops our reliability ratings with its range of simple and advanced models, but fares less well for customer score.
|80%
|71%
|
This manufacturer is one of the front-runners of the camcorders market, releasing HD and 4K video quality camcorders before other major brands. Customer score isn't as high as other rivals, but members are still happy with the brand, citing reliability as one reason to seek it out.
Table notes
Sample size 6518 (reliability), 660 (customer score). Based on a survey of 10,893 Which? members in July 2016. Test lab data correct as of 21 July, 2016.
Samsung axes camcorders in the UK
Samsung announced in 2015 that they will stop selling camcorders in the UK. While some Samsung camcorders may still be available in stores, Samsung won’t be supporting their range by releasing any additional accessories in the future.
If you're concerned about the warranty of a camcorder you purchased previously, Samsung will continue to honour warranties for products bought in the UK, as set out by the Consumer Rights Act 2015. If your camcorder is faulty, you can still return it to Samsung.
Common camcorder problems
Thanks to our unique survey, we're able to identify the most common problems when things do go wrong with a camcorder. Of all of the issues experienced by camcorder owners, the most common problems are:
- Cassette/DVD began jamming (13%) - over time, some of the older camcorders can develop problems with the recording media becoming stuck in the device. Never use brute force to remove the media and contact a recommended service provider for help.
- Files lost/corrupted (13%) - people reported problems with losing video or files becoming corrupted. There are software tools that can possibly recover accidentally deleted or corrupt files, but they can be quite technical and hard to understand.
- Stopped recording at all (10%) - there's not much use for a camcorder that stops recording completely.
Choosing the best brand of camcorder
Which? has a wealth of information on Britain's favourite tech brands. Every year we ask Which? members to tell us about the technology products they own - from how happy they are to recommend a brand, to how reliable the products are once they're home. This year nearly 11,000 Which? members told us about more than 30,000 technology products, including camcorders.
We calculate a brand's reliability and its customer score based on the results of our annual survey. This year we had enough respondents to report on popular high street camcorder brands, such as Canon, Panasonic, and other well-known brand, Sony. The most recommended brand has a customer score of 79%, compared to 71% for the least recommended brand.
Our reliability surveys help Which? to uncover common camcorder problems that can affect owners over time. Combined with our extensive lab tests, this means we can recommend the best camcorder for you to buy.