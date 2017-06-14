Best camcorder brands

The best digital camcorders will record all your important moments in top quality. You don't want to miss your child's first steps because the camcorder battery has failed or find the microphone is faulty when you're trying to record the best man speech at your friend's wedding. That's why it's important to choose a camcorder brand you can trust.

71% - 79% The range of customer scores for camcorder brands

Every year we survey thousands of Which? members about their cameras and camcorders to find out which are the most - and least - reliable. Our unique survey helps us to identify the brands that people trust, and would recommend to a friend, with verdicts on camcorder brands like Canon, JVC, Panasonic and Sony.