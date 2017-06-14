How we test camcorders

What makes a Best Buy camcorder?

Expensive camcorders can sometimes be disappointing, while we’ve seen some low-budget belters outshine camcorders twice the price. That’s why Which? goes to great pains to test all the latest models, so that the Busy Buy camcorders we recommend are the ones that shoot great video every time.

Every camcorder goes through exactly the same tests, where we assess not just image and sound quality, but ease of use and what the battery life is like. We recreate the conditions you’re most likely to use a camcorder in, and try out the camcorder’s major features so that each HD camcorder review answers all your questions, including:

Does the camera take clear video with lifelike colour?

How good is the sound?

How easy is the camcorder to use?

How long does the battery last?

Can you see what you need to on the screen or viewfinder?

What is the still image quality like?

Should I buy it?

Don't be stuck with poor quality video - find an excellent camcorder that is both simple to use and captures pin-sharp video from our Best Buy camcorders.