Which? Best Buy camcorders
A Which? Best Buy camcorder records all your favourite memories in crisp and clear HD video and is simple to use. Scroll down for our exhaustive list of Best Buy camcorders.
Every camcorder goes through exactly the same test, where video, image, sound quality and ease of use are all assessed and rated. We test camcorders with you in mind, recreating the conditions you're likely to use the camcorder in, and we can answer those important questions and give you a verdict you can trust.
How we uncover the best camcorders
We carry out more than 150 tests, checks and measurements on every camcorder we test, so you can be sure your Best Buy will take the best quality videos and are simple to use.
- Video quality: We put our camcorders through hundreds of individual tests of video quality in different lighting conditions to assess focusing, sharpness and accurate colour reproduction.
- Sound quality: You need great sound to receive the whole experience and that's why we place each camcorder through demanding listening tests
- Ease of use: Expert ergonomists press every button on the camcorder and dig into every setting or mode to discover how easy they are to use.
- Screen: As it can be hard to view a camcorder screen in strong daylight, we replicate these conditions in our test labs, and judge how easy the screen is to view under direct light.
- Features: Our testers cut through the jargon and hype of new technology to unearth the genuinely useful features from the pointless gimmicks.
Camcorder reviews you can trust
Models from the biggest camcorder brands on the market are tested in the Which? test lab - including Canon, JVC, Panasonic and Sony - and we've discovered that even the most trustworthy names occasionally drop the ball.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
