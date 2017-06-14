Best and worst car hire companies

Which car hire company should you use for your next trip? Our survey of thousands of Which? members reveals which car hire companies are rated the best and worst.

Car hire suppliers The booking The experience WRP? Brand Clarity of extra charges Ease of opting out of extra charges Clarity of final hire cost Description matching reality Value for money Customer Score Alamo (147) Auto Reisen (54) Avis (308) Budget (123) Centauro (30) Dollar (36) Enterprise (259) Europcar (283) Goldcar (89) Hertz (280) Sixt (94) Thrifty (53) Fuel policy: The hire company's default fuel policy. When more than one option is available, we have listed the fairest. WRP stands for Which? Recommended Provider.

Clarity of extra charges eg insurance costs, additional drivers, child seats, sat nav etc.

Clarity of fuel policy on picking and dropping off the car.

Overall satisfaction with car hire supplier that supplied the keys to your hire car.

Description matching reality How well the description of the car matched the reality.



How we rate car hire companies

In January 2016, we asked Which? members to complete an online survey about their experience of using a car hire company in the last 12 months. Results are based on 2,001 member experiences.

Car hire company Recommended Providers

The companies you rate the highest are eligible for our Which? Recommend Provider (WRP) award. But to get the award, we need to be sure they don’t force you to take a poor-value fuel policy.

Although we've rated brokers, we haven't considered them for WRP status as they take bookings only and don't provide the hire cars.