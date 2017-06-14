Car hire comparison
Best and worst car hire companies
Article 1 of 3
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Which car hire company should you use for your next trip? Our survey of thousands of Which? members reveals which car hire companies are rated the best and worst.
Car hire companies rated
We rated 12 leading car hire companies including Avis, Enterprise, Europcar and Hertz to help you choose the car hire companies most likely to you give you a trouble-free trip. Unlock the table to find out:
- which car hire companies are Which? Recommended Providers
- how consumers rate car hire companies for clarity of information and charges, levels of fees, and customer service
- the best rated car hire companies
- the lowest rated companies to avoid.
These results are for members only. Please log in if you're a member, or sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access to all our reviews and test results.
Clarity of extra charges eg insurance costs, additional drivers, child seats, sat nav etc.
Clarity of fuel policy on picking and dropping off the car.
Overall satisfaction with car hire supplier that supplied the keys to your hire car.
Description matching reality How well the description of the car matched the reality.
How we rate car hire companies
In January 2016, we asked Which? members to complete an online survey about their experience of using a car hire company in the last 12 months. Results are based on 2,001 member experiences.
Car hire company Recommended Providers
The companies you rate the highest are eligible for our Which? Recommend Provider (WRP) award. But to get the award, we need to be sure they don’t force you to take a poor-value fuel policy.
Although we've rated brokers, we haven't considered them for WRP status as they take bookings only and don't provide the hire cars.