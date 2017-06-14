Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Car hire comparison

Recommended car hire companies

Article 3 of 3

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

We’ve rated leading car hire companies including Alamo, Avis, Europcar, Enterprise Rent-a-Car and Hertz to help you book your hire car with confidence. 

 

Find out how Which? members rated car hire companies for value for money, customer service, fuel policy, clarity of extra charges and more. 

The Which? Recommended Provider award is given to the car hire companies that received the highest ratings from Which? members and that met our specific consumer-focused criteria, including a fair fuel policy. Find out more about the Recommended Providers, including why they scored so highly and what makes them stand out from the crowd.

  • Find out which car hire companies really stand out and why.
  • Book your hire car with confidence with a Which? Recommended Provider.
  • Choose the car hire company that meets your personal requirements.
SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Car hire broker comparison

Which? works for you © Which? 2017