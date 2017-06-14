Recommended car hire companies

We’ve rated leading car hire companies including Alamo, Avis, Europcar, Enterprise Rent-a-Car and Hertz to help you book your hire car with confidence.

Find out how Which? members rated car hire companies for value for money, customer service, fuel policy, clarity of extra charges and more.

The Which? Recommended Provider award is given to the car hire companies that received the highest ratings from Which? members and that met our specific consumer-focused criteria, including a fair fuel policy. Find out more about the Recommended Providers, including why they scored so highly and what makes them stand out from the crowd.