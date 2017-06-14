How we test carbon monoxide detectors

Carbon monoxide detectors have one simple job, but our lab tests have uncovered widely available models that just aren't up to scratch.

Our carbon monoxide detector reviews clearly show which models you can rely on in an emergency and those that are best avoided.

We test in rigorous lab conditions to answer the most important carbon monoxide detecting questions, including:

How well does it detect carbon monoxide?

Will it be loud enough for you to hear when it goes off?

Are the instructions safe regarding where to install the carbon monoxide alarm?

Will it continue to work reliably months after being installed?

Can it recover after being exposed to very high levels of carbon monoxide and continue to work reliably?

Should you buy it?

Only the models that top our tests in each of these areas join the ranks of our Best Buy carbon monoxide alarms.