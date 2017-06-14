Best Buy carbon monoxide detectors
These Best Buy carbon monoxide detectors can be trusted to detect the killer gas and sound the alarm. Scroll down for our list of top models.
Buy the wrong carbon monoxide detector and the consequences don’t bear thinking about. You may find that when you need it most, it fails to detect carbon monoxide, and doesn’t alert you and your family to the danger.
In fact, one in five of the carbon monoxide detectors we’ve tested are so bad at detecting the killer gas that we’ve given them our Don’t Buy rating.
We rigorously assess each carbon monoxide detector we review in the Which? test lab and only award our Best Buy logo to models that pass all of our carbon monoxide detection tests.
- We test each carbon monoxide detector’s ability to detect the gas by exposing the alarm to four different concentrations.
- The best carbon monoxide detectors alert you loudly and clearly. We test that every detector can reach 85dB – about as loud as a blender.
- We test how well they recover from being exposed to a huge amount of carbon monoxide and if they continue to work well afterwards.
How we uncover the best carbon monoxide detectors
No one tests carbon monoxide detectors as thoroughly as we do at Which?. You can be sure that a Best Buy carbon monoxide detector will detect carbon monoxide and let you know when you’re in danger.
- Carbon monoxide tests: we test alarms at four carbon monoxide levels. At 30 parts per million (ppm), alarms shouldn’t signal at all. At 50ppm, they should alert you after between 60 and 90 minutes. Our third test is at 100ppm, when they should sound after between 10 and 40 minutes. And at 300ppm, they should go off within three minutes.
- Reliability: on day one in the lab, we test alarms at three carbon monoxide levels and then repeat the test 90 days later to check they still work.
- Loudness: we run tests to make sure that each carbon monoxide detector on test is loud enough to be heard wherever you are in the house.
- Instructions and packaging: we assess the packaging and instructions to make sure the information provided allows the alarms to be installed and used safely.
Carbon monoxide detector reviews you can trust
We test carbon monoxide alarms from big names such as Dicon, Ei Electronics, First Alert, FireAngel, Kidde, Lifesaver and Nest, as well as from lesser-known manufacturers. The brands that sit at the top and the bottom of our results table might surprise you – so before you buy on name alone, make sure you look at our in-depth reviews.
