Best Buy carpet cleaners

Buy the wrong carpet cleaner and you may find your carpets are not only left looking as dirty as they were before, but also so waterlogged they'll take days to dry. In fact, a quarter of the models we've tested are so poor at cleaning, we've given them our Don't Buy rating.

At the other end of the scale, the models that top our tests can be relied upon to leave your floors free from dirt and looking almost as good as new. These Best Buy models are easy to use and move around, and won't leave your floors saturated with water.

We rigorously assess each carpet cleaner we review in the Which? test lab, and only award our Best Buy logo to models that excel across the board.