Don't Buy carpet cleaners
Our tests have revealed the Don't Buy carpet cleaners that just won't get carpets clean. Scroll down for our list of models to avoid.
Buy the wrong carpet cleaner to do some spring cleaning and you may find your carpets are not just as dirty as before, but so waterlogged they'll take days to dry.
Our test lab reviews don't just tell you which top carpet cleaners will leave your floors dirt-free and looking shop-fresh, we also so highlight the models are so bad that we recommend you avoid them altogether.
- We don't just judge how clean a carpet is by eye. We use a spectrometer (which measures brightness) to judge which carpets are truly the cleanest.
- A good model can clean the carpet along your skirting board, but a poor carpet cleaner leaves a large strip of uncleaned carpet - up to 7cm in one case.
- Having an unbearably loud carpet cleaner can be the difference between getting it once a month or once a year. To avoid you getting a headache, we use a panel of three experts to judge how much noise each carpet cleaner makes.
Which? carpet cleaner reviews
We test carpet cleaners form big names such as Bissell, Vax, Numatic and Rug Doctor as well as lesser-known brands like Swan. The brands that sit at the top and the bottom of our results table might surprise you - so before you buy on name alone, make sure you look at our in-depth reviews.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
