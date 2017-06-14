Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Carpet stain removers

Full carpet stain remover results

By Sarah Ingrams

Article 3 of 7

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

We round up the full results of our carpet stain removers test to help you pick the best products to get your carpet spotless.

We've tested 17 carpet stain removers from brands including Dyson, Lakeland and Vanish, alongside supermarket own brand products, so we can reveal the very best – and the worst.

The top-scoring carpet stain removers clean up unsightly stains left by food, coffee, chocolate and more, leaving your carpet looking fresh. Our tests revealed two great stain-busters that we've named Best Buys.

We know sometimes you can't clean a stain right then and there; a spilled glass of wine only gets spotted in the morning or a muddy footprint is left as you're running out the door. It's for this reason that we carry out a fresh stain and dried stain tests on all our carpet stain removers. So you'll know which products are great at tackling fresh stains and which are best at removing dried marks.

We’ve also found that paying more won’t necessarily get you a more effective carpet stain remover.

Carpet stain remover test results

Besides revealing our Best Buys and Don’t Buys, our results show how good each carpet stain remover is at removing certain common spills, including mud, food and sticky stains such as Ribena. You’ll also be able to see which products are great value, so you can shift stains and save money.

Which? members can log in now to unlock the table below and see the full results of our carpet stain remover lab tests. Not yet a member? Take a £1 Which? trial to get instant access to our carpet stain remover results, plus all of our online reviews.

Carpet stain removers
What it looks like Brand Price Price per 100ml Cleaning
performance		 Bleaching¹ Test score
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 82
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 80
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 73
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 72
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 72
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 72
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 71
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 69
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 67
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 66
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 66
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 64
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 63
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 62
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 58
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 55
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 46
 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 45

Using the table:

Best Buys: Highlighted in red.
Price: Most common price available as of March 2017. Cost per 100ml based on the size and price of each product.
Performance (fresh/dried stains): Overall cleaning performance is based on cleaning red wine, mud, tea, chocolate spread, sticky stains, black coffee and food stains - both when fresh and when left to dry for 24 hours. The three most common stains are wine, mud and tea and so they are given higher weightings in the overall score.
Score: Ignores price and is based on Performance....90% Ease of use....10%. Products listed in alphabetical order in logged out version of table.

¹ After 24 hours. Products that caused no visible bleaching after this time are given five stars. 

Which? members can log in now to unlock the table above. Not yet a Which? member? Try a £1 Which? trial  to get instant access to our table and all of our online reviews.
SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Don't Buy carpet stain removers

next

How we test carpet stain removers

More on carpet stain removers

All advice on carpet stain removers

You may also be interested in

Which? works for you © Which? 2017