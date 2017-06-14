Goodyear & Dunlop tyres

Goodyear (based in Akron, Ohio) has a reputation for innovation and for developing advanced products. At the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, for example, it revealed concept tyres, including one with three adjustable internal tubes for varying road conditions and another that captures energy to generate electricity to contribute to electric vehicle battery charging.

Dunlop, which used to be Britain’s premier tyre maker, is now owned by Goodyear. Its founder, John Boyd Dunlop, developed the world’s first pneumatic (inflatable) rubber tyres.

German brand Fulda also dates back to the earliest years of motoring - and cycling - but became part of the Goodyear group in 1966.

If you’re looking for a new car, discover the ones we recommend by viewing our Best Buys.