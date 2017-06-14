Best car tyre brands
Goodyear & Dunlop tyres
Goodyear is one of the top-three global tyre manufacturers. It also sells tyres under the Dunlop and Fulda brands.
Goodyear (based in Akron, Ohio) has a reputation for innovation and for developing advanced products. At the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, for example, it revealed concept tyres, including one with three adjustable internal tubes for varying road conditions and another that captures energy to generate electricity to contribute to electric vehicle battery charging.
Dunlop, which used to be Britain’s premier tyre maker, is now owned by Goodyear. Its founder, John Boyd Dunlop, developed the world’s first pneumatic (inflatable) rubber tyres.
German brand Fulda also dates back to the earliest years of motoring - and cycling - but became part of the Goodyear group in 1966.
Which? verdict on Goodyear tyres
Goodyear tyres are popular thanks to their high levels of both grip and handling in both wet and dry conditions. Their prevalence and diverse range of products means they are widely available, and you shouldn’t have a problem sourcing a set, no matter what type of vehicle you have.
Dunlop tyres occupy a similar market position, being generally easily available and performing well in a range of conditions. Some of its products are aimed towards the mid-range sector of the market.
German brand Fulda is Goodyear’s mid-range offering, and despite being slightly better value for money, generally offers good performance across the board, including decent grip and handling in wet and dry conditions. Its market penetration in the UK isn’t particularly high, so sourcing a set may prove more difficult.
How much do Goodyear tyres cost?
Goodyear tyres are premium, high-performance products, and drivers will have to pay a similarly high purchase price to benefit from them. However, the slightly lower-priced Dunlop brand may prove a cost-effective alternative, as their performance is still high. Fulda tyres are cheaper, being pitched as a mid-range tyre, but overall grip and handling performance isn’t as high.
