Other tyre brands

Have you ever been tempted by the good value offered by an unheard-of tyre brand? Perhaps you’ve been put off by the potential for low performance that so often comes with a low sticker price?

While there are undoubtedly countless tyre brands you’ve never heard of that you should avoid, there are a handful that may represent better value than the premium manufacturers, and without a disconcerting gulf in grip and handling performance.

If you’re looking for a new car, discover the ones we recommend by viewing our Best Buys.