Best car tyre brands
Pirelli tyres
By Daljinder Nagra
Italian brand Pirelli may be known for its controversial calendar, but it makes a broad range of tyres for many applications.
Aside from its risqué annual publication, Pirelli has made a name for itself as a performance tyre manufacturer, being the sole tyre supplier to Formula 1 and the standard specification equipment brand for a variety of high-end sports and supercars.
However, the brand manufactures tyres for almost every possible road-going vehicle, including lorries, motorbikes and tractors. Its products now include all-season and economy-focused low-rolling-resistance tyres, which improve fuel economy by requiring less energy to turn, as well as the long-running high-performance P Zero and off-road Scorpion tyre ranges.
Which? verdict on Pirelli tyres
Pirelli tyres are generally among the highest performing on the market, and offer very good grip and handling in both wet and dry conditions. They’re easy to source, too, being stocked by large national tyre retailers, as well as being widely available at independent sellers, both on the high street and online.
How much do Pirelli tyres cost?
Pirelli tyres are a premium-brand tyre and, as such, retail prices are high. For some, the cost will be worth it for their high performance levels. But drivers of slower or more conventional vehicles may find a cheaper mid-range brand performs just as well for their needs.
