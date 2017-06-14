Pirelli tyres

Aside from its risqué annual publication, Pirelli has made a name for itself as a performance tyre manufacturer, being the sole tyre supplier to Formula 1 and the standard specification equipment brand for a variety of high-end sports and supercars.

However, the brand manufactures tyres for almost every possible road-going vehicle, including lorries, motorbikes and tractors. Its products now include all-season and economy-focused low-rolling-resistance tyres, which improve fuel economy by requiring less energy to turn, as well as the long-running high-performance P Zero and off-road Scorpion tyre ranges.

