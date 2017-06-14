Best cars
Best 7-seater Cars for 2017
By Martin Pratt
The best seven-seater cars are perfect for family duties, offering flexible seating when you need to squeeze in extra passengers, or a huge boot when you don't.
Seven-seater cars are great for large families, especially when you need to transport extra friends home from school – or perhaps grown-up friends to the airport.
The best seven-seaters offer a comfortable experience whether you're riding up-front, in the second row or right at the back. When the extra seats in the boot aren't needed, they'll usually stow away neatly, freeing up a huge load space.
Buying a seven-seater doesn't necessarily mean you have to choose an MPV, though..There are plenty of SUV options, too. There's even an all-electric seven-seater in the form of the Tesla Model S, although the rearmost seats are optional.
We've also listed some seven-seaters that are best left alone. These models make too many compromises to squeeze in two extra seats. Whether it's interior space, boot capacity or miles to the gallon, these seven-seaters are poor examples of the class.
Below are the best seven-seater cars you can buy – every one a true Which? Best Buy. Scroll down to see which ones you should avoid.
Best 7-seater cars
Best new seven-seater cars
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This is a great seven-seat MPV all-rounder. It may be a little sluggish on the road, but this is a comfortable, economical car with lots of interior space, especially when used as a five-seater.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
There's a lot to love about this versatile seven seater - it oozes practicality and the huge well-equipped cabin is a pleasure to be in.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This seven-seat family MPV majors on practicality and space. It's versatile and has proven itself brilliant for those with large families. This latest model drives well, too.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A thrilling driving experience isn't something we often associate with a seven seater, but this one manages it while still being practical and spacious.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This muscular 4x4 handles like a dream and has more than enough space to comfortably seat five or seven people.
Best used seven-seater cars
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This seven seater is one of the most spacious available. The back seats are better suited to children but the upside is a colossal boot.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This huge seven seater is unquestionably the daddy of the road. The two-and-a-half tonne seven-seater SUV should accommodate even the largest family.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
They don't get much more versatile than this seven seater. With twin sliding doors and a good build quality this hulking car even manages to feel sporty.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This bulky SUV drives well and has an attractive interior that is sure to please, whether you're up front or on the back row.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
As long as you go for one of its beefier engines you'll be happy with this seven seater. It's secure, and the interior is practical and well laid out.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Responsive on the road and huge inside, this seven seater may be short on luxury but the size of the interior cannot be understated. If you need a lot of room then look no further.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
The off-road pedigree of this car doesn't mean it isn't a practical seven seater. It easily seats seven with room for a fortnight's-worth of shopping in the boot.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This sporty seven seater manages to be sporty and practical with more than enough space for the full quota of passengers to sit comfortably.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This is a full-size MPV that majors on practicality, offering comfortable seating for seven passengers and a huge boot.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A full-sized MPV with seven seats - or even eight, in a layout which was optional - and now very cheap. Ride quality is good, as is comfort and design.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This early seven seater is an oldie but a goody. It won’t win any awards for reliability, but it's pleasant and easy to drive.
What to avoid when you're buying a seven-seater
There are seven-seater cars across a range of classes, not just MPVs. You could get a seven-seat 4x4 if you wanted, or an estate. The choice is no bad thing, but it does mean some seven-seaters share the negative traits of those classes.
Adding two extra seats to a car can mean a loss of interior space. Is a car a true seven-seater if no one over the age of seven can comfortably use the rear seats? You don’t have to compromise on space, and our new and used car reviews show you which models to avoid if you want all seven seats to be suitable for adults.
If you’re more attracted to estates than tall MPVs, then you need to consider boot space. Adding two more seats will eat into how much room you have in the back.
It’s not just estates that have this problem - our testing has found MPV-style seven-seaters with barely any boot space unless you put the rear seats down. That’s no good if you’re going on a family holiday and you’re trying to squeeze seven people’s luggage into an inadequate boot.
Our tests found a 7-seater car with less boot space than a Ford Fiesta.
Our testing found a seven-seater car with just 235 litres of boot space - that’s less than a Ford Fiesta. But you don’t need to settle for a small boot, as we’ve found models with more than 1,000 litres of boot space.
4x4 estates introduce their own problems. Choose the wrong model and you’ll be paying a fortune in fuel. Seven-seat SUVs are some of the biggest and heaviest models in the class - while no one expects them to be as frugal as a Prius, there is still a significant difference between the most and least-efficient models.
One seven-seater we tested managed a miserable 21.9mpg, while the top-performing model achieved 61.1mpg - an enormous difference of almost 40 miles.
The large number of options across multiple classes makes our expert advice even more important. Our guides can help you choose between an estate, 4x4 or classic MPV-style seven-seater, and our in-depth testing shows you which models not to buy.
Seven-seat cars to avoid
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This MPV is one of the most popular, which is why it’s surprising that the 2007 model is so bad. The steering gives little feedback, and you’ll need to make many small adjustments to keep yourself on track. Further compounding the poor driving experience is the automated manual gearbox, which lurches between gears. It’s not very reliable, either; it got just three stars in our most recent survey, which means too many of these MPVs develop faults and break down.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Safety:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This odd-looking minivan-style MPV isn’t safe enough to be anything but a Don’t Buy. Stability control and curtain airbags were added only on models built in 2014 and, while the car hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP, an identical model from another manufacturer got a less-than-impressive three stars. This means it lacks crash-avoidance technology such as lane assist and electronic stability control.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Safety:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This is a popular car with our members thanks to its practicality, but its uninspiring cabin and subpar safety rating aren’t good enough. Side and curtain airbags are optional, rather than standard. Earlier models didn’t have stability control - which is all but essential in tall van-like MPVs. It all feels dated, with its underpowered heater and a cabin that does a poor job of blocking engine and wind noise. It’s an MPV in dire need of an upgrade.
