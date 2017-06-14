Best cars
Best Cheap Cars for 2017
Buying a cheap car doesn't always mean compromising on quality. We reveal some cheap cars that are just as good as their pricier rivals.
Cheap cars can hit that sweet spot between being a reliable, safe, comfortable car that’s easy to drive and not too expensive to fill up, as well as being kind to your bank balance. If you're looking for a great-value car, you can find one - provided you use our test results to help you out.
You may think that skimping and buying a cheaper car will resign you to a fate of breakdowns and bumpy rides, but that’s not always the case. We’ve found high-scoring models that cost significantly less than models that came off worse in our testing. A poor car is something you can be stuck with for years, giving you a frustrating driving experience, a lack of space and comfort, as well as hefty fuel bills.
Equally, we’ve found some shocking models that attempt to woo you with a temptingly low price tag only to disappoint at every turn. Price doesn’t always line up with quality, which is why our expert, unbiased testing is so important.
We don’t take price into account when we review cars. Our lab casts an impartial eye over every car we test, putting them through over 320 checks and tests, and driving them for 900 miles before we reach a verdict. We've tested models that cost more than £70,000 that are less reliable than cars that are available for less than half the price.
Here, we round-up five cheap cars that are every bit as comfortable, easy to drive and efficient as some of their more expensive cousins. You'll find a car that suits your needs in our list, whether that's a spacious large SUV, sprightly small car or an ideal family hatchback - we've got the popular classes covered. Plus three cheap cars you should avoid.
Best cheap cars
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Euro NCAP score:
- 5 out of 5
- New price:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This Best Buy small car is one of the cheapest available. To get the low starting price, you will need to forgo air conditioning and electric rear windows. But the price doesn’t rocket if you want to add these features. What you won’t miss out on is the practical, spacious interior, nippy engines and excellent handling.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Euro NCAP score:
- 5 out of 5
- New price:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
There isn’t much wrong with this large car. It’s safe, reliable, spacious and an absolute bargain. The range of engines is excellent, but we’d pick the 1.4-litre TSI petrol unless you’re driving very long distances. The entry-level model has plenty of kit, so you don’t feel like you’re missing out by going for the cheapest model.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Euro NCAP score:
- 5 out of 5
- New price:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This SUV is large in every sense of the word. The interior is cavernous, although there isn’t a seven-seat option, and a wealth of safety features makes this car a go-to family SUV. Being a five-seater means it has a massive 500-litre boot. While it may not be the most enjoyable drive in the world, the low asking price and low-running costs on the two-wheel-drive model make this an attractive choice for families on a budget.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Euro NCAP score:
- 4 out of 5
- New price:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This car looks unusual, to say the least, but that hasn’t put motorists off. It’s sold well, but we think that has as much to do with the low asking price as anything else. You’ll need to make sacrifices on the entry-level model though – you won’t get air conditioning for a start. The good news is that even if you start adding options, you’ll still drive away with a competitively priced small SUV that’s very comfortable and looks like nothing else on the road.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Safety:
- 5 out of 5
- Euro NCAP score:
- 5 out of 5
- New price:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
The medium car class is one of the most competitive, but this model stands out even before you see the low price. The entry-level model is well-equipped and, unless you want parking sensors or bigger alloys, there isn’t much reason to upgrade. In our road test we thought the car handled well and it doesn’t cost a fortune to fill up if you opt for diesel.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Euro NCAP score:
- 5 out of 5
- New price:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
We expected this car to be one of the pricier models in its class, but were pleasantly surprised when we saw how competitive it was. Not only is this car cheaper to buy than most of its rivals, it’s also cheaper to run. The entry-level model means you’ll miss out on a rear-view camera, but air conditioning and a Bluetooth phone connection are available on every trim level.
Not found the car for you? We'll help you make the right choice for your budget. See all our car reviews.
And here's three cheap cars to avoid
Buy the wrong cheap car and you don't just have to put up with something that's annoying to drive. A bad car can be unsafe and cost you more money in the long term, with expensive fuel bills and repair costs.
You can get a cheap car that’s comparable or better than some of its more expensive competition, but there are cars that are cheap and nasty rather than cheap and cheerful.
We’ve found several cars whose benefits stop at being easy on your wallet.
Cheap cars to avoid
- Ride comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 1 out of 5
- Safety:
- 2 out of 5
- New price:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Unless you get the latest version of this small SUV, it won’t have electronic stability control and its high centre gravity can lead to a rollover. It hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP, but our own tests are enough to know this car isn’t safe enough to recommend.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Safety:
- 3 out of 5
- Euro NCAP score:
- 3 out of 5
- New price:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
A sub £10,000 car is always tempting, but you should steer clear of this one. The three-star Euro NCAP rating is this car’s main downfall, but it’s not the only failing. The engines are weak and struggle to power the car despite its small size. It can be difficult to handle, too, since there’s no feedback from the wheel and you’ll find yourself making many small steering adjustments.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Safety:
- 3 out of 5
- Euro NCAP score:
- 3 out of 5
- New price:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
For all this car’s good points, which include an ample boot, responsive engines and, that low price, it all counts for nought when put next to its safety rating. It only scored three stars in the Euro NCAP crash test and it has four airbags, which is below the class average of six – there’s no option for curtain airbags either. Older models are even worse since they didn’t have electronic stability control.
How do we separate the good cars from the bad?
When we test any car we leave nothing for granted and we never take a manufacturer at its word. Any new car launch comes with a string of claims about fuel economy, emissions, power and safety, and we put all of them to the test.
Our tests tell us that 98% of cars can't match the mpg stated by the manufacturer. Some cars miss it by a small margin while others don't get near the lofty figure you'll read on the companies website or dealer brochure.
We've found cars that are missing some of the most common safety features, such as curtain airbags and electronic stability control. We don't stop at collisions when we look at car safety, we check avoidance, too. Driving at 56mph we attempt to swerve past obstacles, something safe cars cope well with.
But our evasion test has found cars where the wheels lock in place preventing the driver from straightening up. You don't need us to explain the potentially catastrophic consequences of losing control of your car's direction.
When it comes to comfort and ease of use we trust our car experts with thousands of hours of driving experience in everything from the tiniest city car to the heftiest SUV to tell us whether a car is a pleasure or pain to drive. Each car is driven for 900 miles on real roads and on bumpy test tracks that really put the suspension through its paces.
Even the best car is no better than scrap metal if it's always breaking down. That's why we ask tens of thousands of motorists to tell us how reliable their card are. If a car is plagued with niggling faults or prone to breakdowns then it will be reflected in the score, because anything as expensive as a car should, at the very least, be reliable.