Best City Cars for 2017

City cars may be the smallest cars on the road, but that shouldn’t stop them from being comfortable, practical and good to drive.

A Best Buy city car will be all of those things – but it will also be fuel-efficient, affordable to buy and run, and offer long-term reliability. And, of course, it’ll be a breeze to park on crowded city streets.

Not all city cars are made equal, however, and to show you the kind of car you could end up with, we’ve found three Don’t Buy city cars that skimp on quality, comfort and safety. City cars are some of the cheapest on the road, but that doesn’t mean you need to put up with substandard build quality or a lack of basic safety equipment.

Below are the very best city cars we’ve tested - all bona fide Which? Best Buys that’ll make urban excursions a pleasure.