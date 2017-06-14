Best cars
Best Electric Cars for 2017
By Martin Pratt
Article 14 of 14
The best electric cars are every bit as good as their petrol or diesel rivals, with enough range for most everyday journeys.
Electric cars have finally come of age, offering virtually all the functionality and practicality of traditional petrol- and diesel-engined cars, while delivering zero exhaust emissions and low day-to-day running costs.
As demand increases more manufacturers are offering all-electric models, spanning car-classes large and small, both mainstream and premium. At one end of the scale is the Renault Zoe, Nissan Leaf, VW e-Up! and e-Golf. At the other, the BMW i3 and i8, and Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X.
But are these cars good enough to be the best electric cars? The ones below are – electric cars that have aced the same tests as their conventional petrol- or diesel-powered rivals, yet can be recharged from a plug socket for a few pence.
Best new electric cars
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
We were impressed at how little space is lost when we compared this electric model to its petrol counterpart and how accurate the feel of the original has been replicated on the road.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
The electric engine won't get you too far between charges but you can't do much better than this model for nipping around town.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This super-practical and user-friendly electric car has an excellent range and handles well. It also one of the bigger electric cars we’ve tested with a respectable cabin and boot.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
The manufacturer hopes to steel a march on its eco-friendly rivals with this fully electric, small-sized car. We've found it to be reasonably practical, and has a decent 90-mile range with the latest battery upgrade.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
The electric motor can leave this car feeling a little unsteady. The power is there and doesn’t need much coaxing. And, of course, it's super cheap to run.
Best used electric cars
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This small, cheap to run electric car is best suited for the city where there is plenty of access to charging points. If you can keep it charged you'll find a car that's quiet and easy to drive.
