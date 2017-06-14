Best cars
Best Large Cars for 2017
By Martin Pratt
These latest large cars are better than ever, with the latest technology and efficient engines. These are the very best large hatchbacks and saloons.
The large-car class includes premium models – such as the Audi A4, BMW 3 series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class – plus more modest mainstream designs, including the Ford Mondeo, Skoda Octavia and VW Passat.
With plenty of sleek saloons available, plus slightly more practical hatchback models, there’s bound to be a large car to suit your needs and budget, provided you choose carefully.
Below are the very best large cars we’ve tested. These are Best Buys that excelled in our tests, offering decent fuel economy and good reliability.
We’ve also picked out the worst large cars we’ve tested, to make sure you don’t waste your money on a car that’s short on space, is uncomfortable to drive and churns through fuel at an alarming rate.
Best new large cars
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Plying a conservative path in styling terms but offers premium-large-car buyers a broad spread of qualities. Its ride quality is also much better than other cars of the same badge, and there's a strong range of engines to choose from.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
King of the hybrids? This all-new model is kind to your fuel-budget and enjoyable to drive.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Larger than and more efficient than ever before and packed with impressive new kit, this car has always been a popular choice - and it's impressed us enough to be a Best Buy.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
It you're looking for quiet, safe, comfortable transport, this car delivers.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
A well-proven engine line-up, sharp steering and solid roadholding make this a very competent car, if not an overly sporty one. The high refinement, smooth ride and good level of comfort make it more of a tourer than anything else.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Launched in 2013 as the most practical version in its range, the manufacturer of this car hopes to spread its appeal by offering it as a five-door hatchback for the first time.
Best used large cars
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Now in its third generation, the latest car drives well and offers ample comfort. There's also plenty of room in the back, and the boot is a decent size.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This four-seat coupé is solidly made, well finished and offers all the cachet of the three-pointed star badge for a comparatively reasonable price on the used market.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This hybrid isn’t short on space even with the on-board batteries. As you might expect, it's cheap to run too.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This large car borders on being a limousine but it still handles well and it's cheap to buy.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Towing the line between luxury car and family saloon, this iconic car isn’t short of admirers.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This large car has a smaller cabin and boot than its rivals but it compensates with luxury and class.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
It may not be the most exciting car out there but this large saloon is, at least, economical and comfy over long distances.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Launched in 2011, this car cuts a classy, upmarket figure. Even the entry-level model is an eager performer and blends a comfortable ride with sharp handling. It's a refined car with a great cabin and a decent-sized boot.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
The quality of this car shines through even though it's not the most inspiring to look at. We were impressed by the range of options and relatively low price.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This roomy hatchback is cheap to buy and run thanks to an array of economical diesel engines. It's a perfect family cruiser too, thanks to its high safety rating.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This low-priced large car is worth every penny with good handling and comfort.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
An impressive mix of style and exhilarating performance. This is a car that has been taken from a production line, and has benefited from upgrades to the engine, suspension, brakes and styling.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This four-wheel drive family saloon didn’t last long on the market, which is a shame - it's a well-equipped, attractive car that deserved better.
Not found the car for you? Click to jump straight to all our large car reviews.
And here are three large cars to avoid
If there’s one thing a large car should get right, it’s space. Whether driving or sitting in the passenger seats, no one should be short of room in a large car.
The same goes for the boot. It should be big enough to fit a family food shop, a pushchair and an extra tyre, with room to spare.
It’s easy to assume that a large car will meet these requirements with ease, but that’s not always the case. A big boot doesn’t mean it’s well designed. We don’t just measure size: we also consider how easy a boot is to load. A high load lip may not seem like a huge problem – until you’re trying to heft your family’s holiday luggage into it.
A large car should absolutely be roomy and comfortable, but ample size and space doesn’t guarantee that a large car will be a gas guzzler. Our unique testing has found large cars that manage well over 60mpg, while others fail to get over 30, despite the sometimes outlandishly high figures claimed by some manufacturers.
Here are three cars that aren’t nearly as comfy, spacious or economical as you’d expect a large car to be.
Large cars to avoid
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
For each of this large car’s positives, there’s a negative. It’s spacious and practical, but our testing found safety concerns with the rear seatbelts. While its diesel engines are frugal, the petrol models only manage 31 miles per gallon. Its poor reliability is our chief concern, though, and no amount of positives will make up for that.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
It’s reliability that lets this large car down. It only received two stars in our car survey, which means a majority of the owners we surveyed had experienced breakdowns or faults with their car. This isn’t nearly good enough, and there are more efficient options available in the large-car class. Although this car is cheap to buy and smooth to drive, the poor reliability means we can’t recommend it.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
Despite this car’s comfort and good looks, we can’t recommend it since finding parts to get it repaired would be difficult and expensive. There’s a good chance you’ll encounter problems, too, since this brand’s cars only got two stars for reliability in our customer survey. That means a high proportion of owners encountered breakdowns and faults with their car.
We test cars more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations and, because Which? is independent and doesn’t accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about every car we test.
Every car we review is subjected to more than 100 individual tests in a lab, on a test track and on real roads – and we really clock up the distance, driving around 900 miles in every car we test.
Testing in controlled lab conditions means the results we collect are directly comparable between different cars, helping us to determine exactly which models are better and why, and helping you find the perfect car for your needs.
And so you know which cars are likely to prove reliable for years to come, we also gather feedback from thousands of UK car owners through the Which? Car Survey, using it to generate detailed reliability ratings for the cars we test.
