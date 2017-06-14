Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best Luxury Cars for 2017

By Martin Pratt

The best luxury cars will whisk you from A to B in style, while also delivering reliability and offering the refinement and comfort you deserve. 

For a car to be truly luxurious it needs to be effortless to drive, with a buttery-smooth ride and fantastic interior comfort. But to become a Which? Best Buy car it must also offer reliability and reasonable running costs.

Rather than Rolls-Royces or Bentleys, we focus on more realistic luxury models. Such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and S-Class, the BMW 5 series and 7 Series, and the Audi A6, A7 and A8. Plus the home-grown Jaguar XF and XJ, and the groundbreaking electric Tesla Model S. 

Considering most of these extravagant cars cost over £40,000 you'd expect them to be universally excellent. Sadly, that's not the case. 

Awful fuel economy, poor handling and sub-standard boots are just a few of the problems that separate the best luxury cars from the worst. We've included three models that exhibit these traits and more, so you know what to avoid.

Want to know which luxury car you should buy? Below are the best luxury cars worth your money. Scroll down to find the ones that aren't.

Which? members can log in to see the luxury cars we recommend. If you're not already a member, take out a £1 trial to unlock this table and all our online reviews - including our expert car reviews.

Best new luxury cars

BMW 7 Series
Typical price £58,432
Brand score 79%
Reviewed May 2015
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
5 out of 5
Handling & performance:
4 out of 5
On sale date:
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Combined mpg (best measured):
A beautifully crafted limousine that will appeals to owner-drivers as well as those lucky enough to be in one of the back seats. It's high-performing, safe and ultra-comfortable, with all the equipment you could wish for.

Audi A7
Typical price £41,372
Brand score 76%
Reviewed Nov 2010
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
5 out of 5
Handling & performance:
5 out of 5
On sale date:
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Combined mpg (best measured):
This stunning five-door luxury coupé is packed with technology and is one of the smoothest rides we've ever had in a car.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Typical price £57,427
Brand score 73%
Reviewed Oct 2013
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
5 out of 5
Handling & performance:
4 out of 5
On sale date:
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Combined mpg (best measured):
It's big, comfortable and packed with clever technology. Then range of engines are excellent and even the cheapest entry will give you a satisfying feeling of power.

Best used luxury cars

Lexus LS (2007-2012)
Typical price £11,146
Brand score 82%
Reviewed Jan 2007
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
5 out of 5
Handling & performance:
4 out of 5
On sale date:
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Combined mpg (best measured):
If you want a car that's like a home away from home this could be ideal. An executive cruiser that is spacious and opulent with more home comforts than a Premier Inn.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (2006-2013)
Typical price £10,787
Brand score 79%
Reviewed Mar 2006
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
5 out of 5
Handling & performance:
5 out of 5
On sale date:
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Combined mpg (best measured):
This outstanding car is one of the most recognisable luxury drives on the road. Stunning looks, a spacious cabin and a wealth of technology mark it out as one of the best cars available today.

BMW 7 Series (2008-2015)
Typical price £9,153
Brand score 79%
Reviewed Nov 2008
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
5 out of 5
Handling & performance:
5 out of 5
On sale date:
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Combined mpg (best measured):
Bordering on a limousine, this luxury car is still meant for those who like to drive rather than be driven and that's evident in the onboard technology and responsive handling.

Honda Legend (2006-2007)
Typical price £4,045
Brand score 75%
Reviewed Sep 2006
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Handling & performance:
4 out of 5
On sale date:
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Combined mpg (best measured):
This handsome, stately car may have been short lived but it left a mark with superb handling and a refined interior.

Lexus GS (2005-2011)
Typical price £5,248
Brand score 74%
Reviewed Apr 2005
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Handling & performance:
5 out of 5
On sale date:
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Combined mpg (best measured):
Quiet, refined and solidly built, this remarkable car has a fantastic reliability record, making it an ideal used car.

Audi A8 (2003-2010)
Typical price £4,204
Brand score 74%
Reviewed Apr 2003
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
5 out of 5
Handling & performance:
5 out of 5
On sale date:
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Combined mpg (best measured):
Cheap to buy but expensive to run, this car screams luxury. The refined, effortless drive is accentuated by a beautiful interior.

Mercedes-Benz SL (2001-2012)
Typical price £16,008
Brand score 73%
Reviewed Apr 2002
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
5 out of 5
Handling & performance:
5 out of 5
On sale date:
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Combined mpg (best measured):
Comfortable, refined and safe through the corners - you could say this is the world's best-known luxury sports car. But is it the one you're thinking of?

BMW 7 Series (2002-2008)
Typical price £3,793
Brand score 73%
Reviewed Mar 2002
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
5 out of 5
Handling & performance:
5 out of 5
On sale date:
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Combined mpg (best measured):
This flagship car has acres of space inside, if a rather measly boot. On the road it glides round corners and handles like a dream. A luxury car indeed.

Not seen the car for you? Browse all our luxury car reviews

And here are three luxury cars to avoid

Luxury cars should be without compromise; flawless and desirable with comfortable, lavish interiors overflowing with the latest in-car technology. All those frills and high quality materials don’t come cheap, which means many luxury cars will cost a minimum of £40,000. So you want to make sure you’re spending your money wisely.

No aspect of a luxury car should be overlooked and, when done right, they should be nigh on perfect.

Despite costing a small fortune, some luxury cars don’t fit the mould. Luxury equals space and most models will be comparable to large cars in terms of size. But we’ve found cars with small boots that you won’t have a hope of squeezing your golf set into.

It’s not just the look and feel of the car that should be luxurious - it needs to be effortless to drive, too. Unresponsive steering that means you need to make many small adjustments to keep the car straight is far from effortless and it’s not fun either. Driving one of these cars should be a pleasure, but some models we’ve tested make it feel like a chore and that’s not what you pay upwards of £40,000 for.

Some luxury cars manage over 50 miles to the gallon. Others can't get over 25.

After dropping so much money, the long-term fuel costs might not be a huge concern. But you can have your cake and eat it. If you choose the right model, you can have excellent performance and fuel economy. Some luxury cars manage over 50 miles to the gallon - others can’t get over 25.

These are the cars that didn’t come close to meeting our expectations of what a luxury car should be.

Luxury cars to avoid

Chrysler 300C (2005-2011)
Typical price £5,334
Brand score 64%
Reviewed Oct 2005
Don't buy
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Handling & performance:
4 out of 5
Cabin & controls (dashboard & interior layout):
4 out of 5
Seat space & comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Urban mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
This car’s Rolls-Royce style design will turn heads, but a lack of quality on the interior let it down. We had safety concerns, too - the foot-operated parking brake can’t be used by passengers in the event of an emergency and the position of the front airbag means it could do more harm than good. Add to that the abysmal 20.2mpg on the V8 engine model and you’ve got a car that we can’t recommend.

Maserati Ghibli
Typical price £54,875
Brand score 53%
Reviewed Oct 2013
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Handling & performance:
4 out of 5
Cabin & controls (dashboard & interior layout):
4 out of 5
Seat space & comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Urban mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
It may be one of the most attractive cars we’ve tested, but the beauty can’t mask the flaws. The 32.5mpg we managed on the diesel is way off the 47.9 claimed by the manufacturer and a far cry from the over 50mpg other luxury cars achieve. The 390-litre boot is small by luxury-car standards and the shape makes it awkward to fit things in. You could sling your golf clubs on the back seat, but there’s no solution to the twitchy handling. Keeping this car straight requires constant adjustments, which means cruising isn’t as simple as it should be.

Saab 9-5 (1997-2010)
Typical price £750
Brand score 35%
Reviewed Oct 1997
Don't buy
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Handling & performance:
5 out of 5
Cabin & controls (dashboard & interior layout):
4 out of 5
Seat space & comfort:
3 out of 5
Boot space with seats up (litres):
Urban mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Don’t be fooled by this brand’s pedigree or the low asking price, this car isn’t worth it. The car handles well and the cabin is a pleasant place to be, but the reliability of the brand is a major concern. The two-star rating it received in our recent survey means its cars are more prone to breakdowns and faults than most. The problem is compounded by the scarcity and resulting high cost of spare parts.

We test cars more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about every car we test.

Every car we review is subjected to more than 100 individual tests in a lab, on a test track, and on real roads – and we really clock up the miles, driving around 900 miles in every car we test.

Testing in controlled lab conditions means the results we collect are directly comparable between different cars, helping us determine exactly which models are better and why, and helping you find the perfect car for your needs.

And so you know which cars are likely to prove reliable for years to come, we also gather feedback from thousands of UK car owners through the Which? Car Survey, using it to generate detailed reliability ratings for the cars we test.

To take the guesswork out of choosing your next car, take a Which? trial for £1 and you'll receive access to all our expert reviews and advice.

