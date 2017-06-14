Best cars
Best Luxury Cars for 2017
By Martin Pratt
Article 13 of 14
The best luxury cars will whisk you from A to B in style, while also delivering reliability and offering the refinement and comfort you deserve.
For a car to be truly luxurious it needs to be effortless to drive, with a buttery-smooth ride and fantastic interior comfort. But to become a Which? Best Buy car it must also offer reliability and reasonable running costs.
Rather than Rolls-Royces or Bentleys, we focus on more realistic luxury models. Such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and S-Class, the BMW 5 series and 7 Series, and the Audi A6, A7 and A8. Plus the home-grown Jaguar XF and XJ, and the groundbreaking electric Tesla Model S.
Considering most of these extravagant cars cost over £40,000 you'd expect them to be universally excellent. Sadly, that's not the case.
Awful fuel economy, poor handling and sub-standard boots are just a few of the problems that separate the best luxury cars from the worst. We've included three models that exhibit these traits and more, so you know what to avoid.
Want to know which luxury car you should buy? Below are the best luxury cars worth your money. Scroll down to find the ones that aren't.
Best new luxury cars
A beautifully crafted limousine that will appeals to owner-drivers as well as those lucky enough to be in one of the back seats. It's high-performing, safe and ultra-comfortable, with all the equipment you could wish for.
This stunning five-door luxury coupé is packed with technology and is one of the smoothest rides we've ever had in a car.
It's big, comfortable and packed with clever technology. Then range of engines are excellent and even the cheapest entry will give you a satisfying feeling of power.
Best used luxury cars
If you want a car that's like a home away from home this could be ideal. An executive cruiser that is spacious and opulent with more home comforts than a Premier Inn.
This outstanding car is one of the most recognisable luxury drives on the road. Stunning looks, a spacious cabin and a wealth of technology mark it out as one of the best cars available today.
Bordering on a limousine, this luxury car is still meant for those who like to drive rather than be driven and that's evident in the onboard technology and responsive handling.
This handsome, stately car may have been short lived but it left a mark with superb handling and a refined interior.
Quiet, refined and solidly built, this remarkable car has a fantastic reliability record, making it an ideal used car.
Cheap to buy but expensive to run, this car screams luxury. The refined, effortless drive is accentuated by a beautiful interior.
Comfortable, refined and safe through the corners - you could say this is the world's best-known luxury sports car. But is it the one you're thinking of?
This flagship car has acres of space inside, if a rather measly boot. On the road it glides round corners and handles like a dream. A luxury car indeed.
Not seen the car for you? Browse all our luxury car reviews.
And here are three luxury cars to avoid
Luxury cars should be without compromise; flawless and desirable with comfortable, lavish interiors overflowing with the latest in-car technology. All those frills and high quality materials don’t come cheap, which means many luxury cars will cost a minimum of £40,000. So you want to make sure you’re spending your money wisely.
No aspect of a luxury car should be overlooked and, when done right, they should be nigh on perfect.
Despite costing a small fortune, some luxury cars don’t fit the mould. Luxury equals space and most models will be comparable to large cars in terms of size. But we’ve found cars with small boots that you won’t have a hope of squeezing your golf set into.
It’s not just the look and feel of the car that should be luxurious - it needs to be effortless to drive, too. Unresponsive steering that means you need to make many small adjustments to keep the car straight is far from effortless and it’s not fun either. Driving one of these cars should be a pleasure, but some models we’ve tested make it feel like a chore and that’s not what you pay upwards of £40,000 for.
Some luxury cars manage over 50 miles to the gallon. Others can't get over 25.
After dropping so much money, the long-term fuel costs might not be a huge concern. But you can have your cake and eat it. If you choose the right model, you can have excellent performance and fuel economy. Some luxury cars manage over 50 miles to the gallon - others can’t get over 25.
These are the cars that didn’t come close to meeting our expectations of what a luxury car should be.
Luxury cars to avoid
This car’s Rolls-Royce style design will turn heads, but a lack of quality on the interior let it down. We had safety concerns, too - the foot-operated parking brake can’t be used by passengers in the event of an emergency and the position of the front airbag means it could do more harm than good. Add to that the abysmal 20.2mpg on the V8 engine model and you’ve got a car that we can’t recommend.
It may be one of the most attractive cars we’ve tested, but the beauty can’t mask the flaws. The 32.5mpg we managed on the diesel is way off the 47.9 claimed by the manufacturer and a far cry from the over 50mpg other luxury cars achieve. The 390-litre boot is small by luxury-car standards and the shape makes it awkward to fit things in. You could sling your golf clubs on the back seat, but there’s no solution to the twitchy handling. Keeping this car straight requires constant adjustments, which means cruising isn’t as simple as it should be.
Don’t be fooled by this brand’s pedigree or the low asking price, this car isn’t worth it. The car handles well and the cabin is a pleasant place to be, but the reliability of the brand is a major concern. The two-star rating it received in our recent survey means its cars are more prone to breakdowns and faults than most. The problem is compounded by the scarcity and resulting high cost of spare parts.
