Best Luxury Cars for 2017

For a car to be truly luxurious it needs to be effortless to drive, with a buttery-smooth ride and fantastic interior comfort. But to become a Which? Best Buy car it must also offer reliability and reasonable running costs.

Rather than Rolls-Royces or Bentleys, we focus on more realistic luxury models. Such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and S-Class, the BMW 5 series and 7 Series, and the Audi A6, A7 and A8. Plus the home-grown Jaguar XF and XJ, and the groundbreaking electric Tesla Model S.

Considering most of these extravagant cars cost over £40,000 you'd expect them to be universally excellent. Sadly, that's not the case.

Awful fuel economy, poor handling and sub-standard boots are just a few of the problems that separate the best luxury cars from the worst. We've included three models that exhibit these traits and more, so you know what to avoid.

Want to know which luxury car you should buy? Below are the best luxury cars worth your money. Scroll down to find the ones that aren't.