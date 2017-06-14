Best cars
Best Medium Cars for 2017
By Martin Pratt
Medium cars are the most popular type in the UK. Thanks to our rigorous tests, we can reveal the best new and used medium cars, and the worst.
The medium-car market is dominated by popular hatchbacks, including the Ford Focus and Vauxhall Astra, along with more premium models, such as the VW Golf and Audi A3.
But while they may all be around the same size, not all medium cars are worth your money. The best are reliable, practical, safe and reasonably cheap to run. Yet the worst are much more likely to break down, or be uncomfortable or poorly designed.
Below are the very best medium cars we've tested - models that ran the gauntlet of our lab and road tests, and scored highly enough to be Which? Best Buys. We've also picked out three medium cars you should avoid.
Best new medium cars
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This latest version of the popular hatchback is the most impressive medium car we've ever tested.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This easy-to-drive, comfortable and spacious medium car is a Best Buy through and through
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This great family hatchback is a top performer in all areas with plenty of space for passengers and luggage as well as being pleasant for the driver.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This may not be the most fun medium-sized car to drive, but it makes up for it by being safe, dependable and affordable to run.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This medium car is filled with technology, but it doesn't neglect the driving experience, which is tremendous.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This bestselling medium car has a new edge, it's lost some of its practicality but it makes up for it in fuel economy.
Best used medium cars
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This economical hybrid hatchback doesn't compromise when it comes to a pleasurable driving experience and it's easy to recommend.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This excellent medium car is a joy to drive with a premium quality to its finish and style.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
It may not shine in any one area but smooth driving, good handling and sturdy brakes mark this medium car out as a Best Buy
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
A rival for the BMW 3 Series Compact, this car was billed as a coupé, but it's really more a posh three-door hatchback. Find out in our full review whether it can beat its rivals.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Science fiction appears to have been the inspiration for the styling of this car. It oozes character, yet it's also highly practical.
And here are three medium cars to avoid
Medium cars need to be a jacks of all trades. Great family cars, with space for a pushchair and a fortnight's luggage, but compact enough to park easily in town. They should be easy to drive, comfortable and smooth - all while being cheap to run. Our testing has found medium cars that are master of one or more of these desirable traits, while some don't manage any.
By their very nature, medium cars should be more spacious than small ones. While most models have plenty of room in the front, some are cramped in the rear, while headroom and legroom can leave a lot to be desired. We use human-sized dummies to measure exactly how much room there is on every seat in a car. We've found Don't Buy medium cars with so little rear space they might as well be two-seaters.
People's high expectations of medium cars extend to how cheap they are to run. A manufacturer's claimed mpg is usually high, and almost always too good to be true. We conduct our own fuel-economy tests, so you get an accurate figure, and will know exactly how much the cars on your shortlist will cost you to run.
Medium cars to avoid
- Ride comfort:
- 1 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
Drivers eager for power and speed will find a lot to love in this medium car, but its sporty nature means the suspension is stiff. This works well in terms of handling, but you’ll feel every bump in the road. As impressed as we were with car’s performance, the lack of safety features left a lot to be desired. It doesn’t get lane-keep assist or blind-spot monitoring - both are available on other, cheaper cars in the manufacturer’s range.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This medium car is easy on the eye, but the beauty is only skin deep. That striking design means visibility is poor, and the interior is cramped for anyone in the back seat. The lack of space extends to the boot, which is just 300 litres, and the engines won’t get you far without needing a top-up. It’s an attractive, but impractical, medium car.
- Ride comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This car’s striking design means it will stand out on your driveway, but it stood out in our testing for all the wrong reasons. Its poor acceleration makes overtaking difficult. If you do get up to speed, the brash, noisy engine will make sure you know it’s working hard. The stiff suspension and plodding engines are bad enough, but the poor Euro NCAP safety rating is unforgiveable – it scored just three stars.
We test cars more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations. And because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about every car we test.
Each car we review is subjected to more than 100 individual tests in a lab, on a test track, and on real roads – and we really clock up the miles, driving around 900 miles in every car we test.
Testing in controlled lab conditions means the results we collect are directly comparable between different cars, helping us determine exactly which models are better and why, and helping you find the perfect car for your needs
And so you know which cars are likely to prove reliable for years to come, we also gather feedback from thousands of UK car owners through the Which? Car Survey, using it to generate detailed reliability ratings for the cars we test.
