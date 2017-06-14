Best Medium Cars for 2017

Not found the car for you? Click to jump straight to all our medium car reviews.

And here are three medium cars to avoid

Medium cars need to be a jacks of all trades. Great family cars, with space for a pushchair and a fortnight's luggage, but compact enough to park easily in town. They should be easy to drive, comfortable and smooth - all while being cheap to run. Our testing has found medium cars that are master of one or more of these desirable traits, while some don't manage any.

By their very nature, medium cars should be more spacious than small ones. While most models have plenty of room in the front, some are cramped in the rear, while headroom and legroom can leave a lot to be desired. We use human-sized dummies to measure exactly how much room there is on every seat in a car. We've found Don't Buy medium cars with so little rear space they might as well be two-seaters.

People's high expectations of medium cars extend to how cheap they are to run. A manufacturer's claimed mpg is usually high, and almost always too good to be true. We conduct our own fuel-economy tests, so you get an accurate figure, and will know exactly how much the cars on your shortlist will cost you to run.