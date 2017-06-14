Best MPVs for 2017

Not seen the car for you? Browse all our MPV reviews.

And here are three MPVs to avoid

MPVs are designed to be versatile, spacious family cars. There should be plenty of space for the biggest and smallest family member, with room in the boot for a fortnightly food shop. The image of MPVs as the perfect family drive makes it all the more alarming that some are woefully unsafe.

We look at the Euro NCAP results, but we also consider the safety equipment each car comes with. Electronic stability control (ESC) is all but essential for keeping high-ride cars stable while cornering. MPVs that don't have ESC can be difficult to manoeuvre, particularly at high speeds. This means you’ll need to work harder to keep the car in lane, and any last-minute turns could result in skidding and complete loss of control. We’ve tested models where ESC is optional, or not available at all, and you’ll find most of those cars among the models we’d recommend you steer clear off.

Chances are you and your family will be spending a fair amount of time in your MPV, which is why we look at how much comfort and space you get in every seat in the vehicle. We use dummies to measure the exact head and legroom so, if your kids have shot up over the last few months, you know they won’t be hunched in the back. We’ve found cars that compromise on quality and comfort. These cars have drab, poorly thought-out interiors that aren’t going to keep anyone happy during a long drive.

Below are three cars whose poor safety records, dull interiors and poor reliability ratings put them bottom of heap when it comes to MPVs.