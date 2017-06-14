Best cars
Best MPVs for 2017
By Martin Pratt
People carriers are perfect for families, offering comfort, practicality and bags of interior space. These Best Buy MPVs also deliver low running costs and long-term reliability.
MPVs, or multi-purpose vehicles, are the ideal choice for anyone who needs to carry a lot of people and luggage around, making them perfect for larger families(and minicab drivers...).
The Renault Espace was the first people carrier to hit the mainstream in the early 1980s, but MPVs are now available from most of the big brands. Popular models including the Renault Scénic, Citroën Picasso, Ford C-Max and S-Max, and even a premium offering in the shape of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.
Below are our recommended new and used MPVs – Best Buys that are truly multi-purpose, as well as reliable and affordable to run.
Best new MPVs
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This is a great seven-seat MPV all-rounder. It may be a little sluggish on the road, but this is a comfortable, economical car with lots of interior space, especially when used as a five-seater.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This is as practical an MPV as we've tested with a well thought out cabin - it’s a blast to drive too.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
There's a lot to love about this versatile MPV - it oozes practicality and the huge well-equipped cabin is a pleasure to be in.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This seven-seat family MPV majors on practicality and space. It's versatile and has proven itself brilliant for those with large families. This latest model drives well, too.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This MPV is as good to drive as most hatchbacks while still being an effective people and luggage carrying car.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
If you want an MPV that's fun to drive then look no further. Despite being a joy on the road, the car is still as spacious and practical as you'd expect an MPV to be.
Best used MPVs
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This people carrier is on the larger side of the MPV scale. The space utilised well - there's plenty of versatility.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Despite being a smaller MPV it still has plenty of interior space. It has some stiff competition but it's one you should consider.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A unique interior layout sets this MPV apart, but despite the unusual arrangement it's still a competent, versatile vehicle.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It's a compact, seven-seat MPV that has earned its Best Buy stripes in our testing. It's designed to be sportier than most, emphasised by the swoopy creases down its sides - it's certainly less plain-looking than some other people carriers.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This practical MPV people carrier is feeling its age now, but important factors like safety and fuel economy have stood the test of time.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This MPV is more van than car and that means there's a tonne of space inside. It's easier to drive than you might think, though, so don’t dismiss it based on size alone.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This MPV somehow manages to be sporty while maintaining the core sensibilities of an excellent MPV - comfort, space and versatility.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This full-size MPV can comfortably seat seven thanks to its vast interior, though its size does make it a bit unwieldy on the road.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It's not had the best reliability record but this MPV is comfy and easy to drive.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This MPV is one of the cheapest we recommend. It is being overtaken by more modern rivals but there's still a lot to love.
Not seen the car for you? Browse all our MPV reviews.
And here are three MPVs to avoid
MPVs are designed to be versatile, spacious family cars. There should be plenty of space for the biggest and smallest family member, with room in the boot for a fortnightly food shop. The image of MPVs as the perfect family drive makes it all the more alarming that some are woefully unsafe.
We look at the Euro NCAP results, but we also consider the safety equipment each car comes with. Electronic stability control (ESC) is all but essential for keeping high-ride cars stable while cornering. MPVs that don't have ESC can be difficult to manoeuvre, particularly at high speeds. This means you’ll need to work harder to keep the car in lane, and any last-minute turns could result in skidding and complete loss of control. We’ve tested models where ESC is optional, or not available at all, and you’ll find most of those cars among the models we’d recommend you steer clear off.
Chances are you and your family will be spending a fair amount of time in your MPV, which is why we look at how much comfort and space you get in every seat in the vehicle. We use dummies to measure the exact head and legroom so, if your kids have shot up over the last few months, you know they won’t be hunched in the back. We’ve found cars that compromise on quality and comfort. These cars have drab, poorly thought-out interiors that aren’t going to keep anyone happy during a long drive.
Below are three cars whose poor safety records, dull interiors and poor reliability ratings put them bottom of heap when it comes to MPVs.
MPVs to avoid
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This MPV is one of the most popular, which is why it’s surprising that the 2007 model is so bad. The steering gives little feedback, and you’ll need to make many small adjustments to keep yourself on track. Further compounding the poor driving experience is the automated manual gearbox, which lurches between gears. It’s not very reliable, either; it got just three stars in our most recent survey, which means too many of these MPVs develop faults and break down.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This odd-looking minivan-style MPV isn’t safe enough to be anything but a Don’t Buy. Stability control and curtain airbags were added only on models built in 2014 and, while the car hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP, an identical model from another manufacturer got a less-than-impressive three stars. This means it lacks crash-avoidance technology such as lane assist and electronic stability control.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This is a popular car with our members thanks to its practicality, but its uninspiring cabin and subpar safety rating aren’t good enough. Side and curtain airbags are optional, rather than standard. Earlier models didn’t have stability control - which is all but essential in tall van-like MPVs. It all feels dated, with its underpowered heater and a cabin that does a poor job of blocking engine and wind noise. It’s an MPV in dire need of an upgrade.
