Best Small Cars for 2017

The best small cars are loved by their owners. And for good reasons: they're compact enough to be easy to drive in town and just large enough to be comfortable on long-distance trips.

Plus they're affordable to buy and run, and practical so they cope well with everyday duties. From shopping and the school run, to ferrying about friends or even a daily commute, the best small cars are up to the job.

Below are the very best small cars we've tested – reliable new and used models that scored highly enough to become true Best Buys.

We've also uncovered three small cars that are a poor example of the small-car class, displaying none of the comfort and efficiency you'll find in a Best Buy model. These cars are fault prone, dull and in some cases downright unsafe to drive and must be avoided.