Best Small Cars for 2017
By Martin Pratt
Looking for the best small car? The best are affordable, reliable and easy to drive, yet well-equipped and feel secure on a motorway.
The best small cars are loved by their owners. And for good reasons: they're compact enough to be easy to drive in town and just large enough to be comfortable on long-distance trips.
Plus they're affordable to buy and run, and practical so they cope well with everyday duties. From shopping and the school run, to ferrying about friends or even a daily commute, the best small cars are up to the job.
Below are the very best small cars we've tested – reliable new and used models that scored highly enough to become true Best Buys.
We've also uncovered three small cars that are a poor example of the small-car class, displaying none of the comfort and efficiency you'll find in a Best Buy model. These cars are fault prone, dull and in some cases downright unsafe to drive and must be avoided.
Best new small cars
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This advanced motor is technology heavy but doesn't abandon the basics. It's practical, cheap to run and easy to drive.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This pleasing hatchback is a comfortable drive, cheap to buy and more spacious than most of its competitors.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Breaking away from the underpinnings of the previous version, this all-new -generation small car is impressive. It enters the hotly contested small hatchback market, where it has to stand out among popular and talented contenders like the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa. We subject it to our comprehensive road and lab tests to find out it if it offers anything unique.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Hoping to steel a march on its rivals, this is small-sized car that runs on electricity only. But can it compete with conventional models, including some of the best-selling UK cars? Read our review to find out.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This car is famous for its practicality. Oodles of space make up for a lack of sharp-driving character, though this latest model does improve on the driving experience.
Best used small cars
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This small car is not short on space. It may not be the cheapest to run, but the clever tech and innovative features make it easy to recommend.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
The 2007 version of this iconic small car is as fun to drive as ever with a raft of new engine options and that same signature style.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This small car is a great all-rounder and our survey shows that it's very reliable.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This three or five-door hatchback has several strong engine options. What it lacks in excitement it makes up for in practicality.
Not found the car for you? Click to jump straight to all our small car reviews.
And here are three small cars to avoid
Small cars are, well, small, but that doesn't mean they need to feel cramped. We've found models that are deceptively spacious with more legroom than you would expect from the outside. That said, we've found cars that are a tight squeeze for two occupants, let alone five.
Some manufacturers see the small car moniker as a challenge, adding creative storage solutions and smart folding seats. But other manufacturers see it as an excuse, creating cars with puny, badly-designed boots with high lips that make them difficult to load.
Being smaller and lighter than most cars doesn't mean a low-powered engine will suffice. Our testing has uncovered engines that struggle to get their cars going. The city car excuse of being designed for driving around town doesn't hold water with small cars. They should be as comfortable on a motorway as they are weaving down narrow streets. If the engine can't manage this, then you'll moving through the gears too often to maintain your speed.
Below, you'll find three of the worst small cars we've tested. These models are unsafe, frustrating to drive and shouldn't be considered - no matter how tempting the price tag.
Small cars to avoid
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This third-generation small car is 12 years old and still going strong, but it should have been put to pasture long ago. This car is unreliable and, if you buy an earlier used model, unsafe. This car’s age means not all of the models have electronic stability control, which could spell disaster if you have to make any last minute turns. Its age means it’s cheap too, but don’t be tempted, this car isn’t worth your money.
- Ride comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Safety:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
Some cars don’t age gracefully, they get outdated and advances in safety technology render them less safe to drive. This 2016 small car has no such excuse. Low-spec models aren’t fitted with Radar Brake Support, which means the car won’t stop if it detects an imminent collision. Consequently the car only received a three-star Euro NCAP rating. Even if you go for an improved trim level and the four-star safety rating that comes with it, you’ll be driving a car with little steering feedback, a drab cabin and poor brakes.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Safety:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This small car is long in the tooth and it shows. Its petrol engines can’t cope with the weight of the car and don’t provide good enough acceleration. Plus they make a lot of noise, considering they aren’t doing a very good job. Worst of all is this car’s reliability - it only scored two stars out of five in our recent survey, which means it’s too prone to faults and breakdowns to recommend.
We test cars more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about every car we test.
Every car we review is subjected to more than 100 individual tests in a lab, on a test track, and on real roads – and we really clock up the miles, driving around 900 miles in every car we test.
Testing in controlled lab conditions means the results we collect are directly comparable between different cars, helping us determine exactly which models are better and why, and helping you find the perfect car for your needs,
And, so you know which cars are likely to prove reliable for years to come, we also gather feedback from thousands of UK car owners through the Which? Car Survey, using it to generate detailed reliability ratings for the cars we test.
