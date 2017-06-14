Best cars
Best Sports Cars for 2017
By Martin Pratt
Sports cars focus less on practicality, and instead concentrate on desirability and driving performance, with sleek styling, impressive acceleration and unrivalled cornering prowess.
The class includes everything from affordable sports cars, such as the Audi TT and Toyota GT86, to high-end models including the BMW M4 and Porsche 911.
But to be classified by us as one of the best sports cars, a car needs more than just looks or outright speed.
Comfort, safety and driving experience, as well as emissions, will all impact a car's Which? test score. We've found sports car with emissions so high that you'll end up paying a fortune in tax, and models that are too unsafe to ever recommend.
Below are the best new and used sports cars you can buy, as revealed by our uniquely rigorous lab and road tests. Scroll down to see the sports car we recommend you avoid.
Best new sports cars
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This car isn't short on performance with a plus-400 bhp engine but it's easily capable of day-to-day driving too.
Best used sports cars
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This sports car is for those who love the thrill of driving. This second generation model further refines the handling and tactile suspension.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
One of the most popular three-door coupés now has the driving credentials to match its stylish exterior.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
For an unbridled thrill of a driving experience this sports car has you covered - just bear in mind you'll be filling it up a lot.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It's expensive to run and not very practical but all is forgiven when you fire up the engines and let this sports car loose on a long stretch of road.
Not found the car for you? Browse all our sports car reviews.
And here are three sports cars to avoid
We put more of an emphasis on driving appeal and performance when we test sports cars. But that doesn't mean a sports car can get away with having sky-high emissions and rubbish fuel-economy.
Some sports cars we've tested emit more than enough CO2 to put them firmly in the highest tax bracket, which means a £2,000 bill in your first year, on top of the high price you paid for the car.
Economy isn't anyone's first concern when buying a sports car, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider it. You could get an excellent, fast, beautiful sports cars that manages more than 40 miles to the gallon, while others barely make it over 20.
The worst sin of all is sports cars that aren't fun to drive. Even small problems, such as suspension that's slightly too stiff, or handling that's too firm, is enough to spoil the enjoyment. When you're spending upwards of £50,000, you expect the drive to be nigh on perfect.
We drive each car we test for 900 miles, analysing every facet of how it feels and handles. So you know that when we warn you off a car because of how dull it is to drive, we are talking from experience.
These are the sports cars that failed to impress on the road and in our lab.
Sports cars to avoid
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Cabin & controls (dashboard & interior layout):
- 3 out of 5
- Getting in & out:
- 3 out of 5
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Make no mistake, this sports car is a no-nonsense performance vehicle designed for speed. But while it’s not a Don’t Buy, it’s miles off the front runners in the class. It’s cramped and awkward to get into, even by sports car standards. And although we like our cars to be engaging to drive, this crosses the line into difficult. Small issues, including pedals that require too much effort to depress, and steering that requires serious strength to keep the car in control, mean it can feel like an effort to drive rather than a joy. This is why we’d recommend you look elsewhere for your sports-car thrills.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Cabin & controls (dashboard & interior layout):
- 3 out of 5
- Getting in & out:
- 4 out of 5
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
The cost to run this American classic is astronomical. The 24.1mpg we managed in our test is actually better than the 20mpg claimed by the manufacturer. Still, it’s nothing to applaud - that result is abysmal. To make matters worse, its CO2 emissions are more than 300g/km, which means your first year’s car-tax bill will be a whopping £2,000.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Cabin & controls (dashboard & interior layout):
- 4 out of 5
- Getting in & out:
- 3 out of 5
- Number of seats:
- Member exclusive
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This iconic car has plenty going for it. It’s quick, the engine sounds fantastic and it handles well. Unfortunately, concerns with emissions and safety mean we can’t recommend this car. Its Euro NCAP safety rating is just two stars because the rear passengers slid under the seatbelts and the front airbags didn’t inflate enough during the head on collision test. This car is not only bad for the occupants, but it’s also bad for the environment. It chugs through an inordinate amount of petrol – it manages just 24.1 miles to the gallon in our tests – and the sky-high emissions mean you’ll be in one of the top tax brackets.
We test cars more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about every car we test.
Every car we review is subjected to more than 100 individual tests in a lab, on a test track, and on real roads – and we really clock up the miles, driving around 900 miles in every car we test.
Testing in controlled lab conditions means the results we collect are directly comparable between different cars, helping us determine exactly which models are better and why, and helping you find the perfect car for your needs
And so you know which cars are likely to prove reliable for years to come, we also gather feedback from thousands of UK car owners through the Which? Car Survey, using it to generate detailed reliability ratings for the cars we test.
