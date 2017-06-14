Citroen cars review

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Should you consider a Citroen the next time you buy a new car? Read our overview to find out more about the brand.

French brand Citroën used to be famous for its quirky and idiosynractic designs. Having gone through a long period of selling much more conventional - even boring - cars, it seems to be rediscovering its design flair with products like the C3 and DS3

Whether you need a seven-seat MPV or a nippy hatchback you can see all our Citroen car reviews here.

Citroën has become a big player in the MPV market, too, with more offerings than any other manufacturer, including the mid-sized C4 Picasso.

Citroën is part of the PSA group, sharing many platforms and parts with Peugeot.

