Jaguar cars review

Jaguar remains a bastion of Britishness, even though it is now owned by India-based Tata. A product-led charge spearheaded by excellent models like the XF and XK has revived Jaguar's fortunes lately.

But it still has some way to go to shake off its reputation for iffy build quality and truly challenge other luxury brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Find out whether the new breed of Jaguars beat the old guard by reading our Jaguar car reviews.

According to our survey of car owners, Jaguar is definitely heading in the right direction.