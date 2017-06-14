Car brand reviews
Kia cars review
By Martin Pratt
Article 10 of 24
Kia has made strides to improve the quality of its cars. Read our guide to find out more about the brand and decide whether it could suit you.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Like sister brand Hyundai, Korean manufacturer Kia has made dramatic leaps forwards in recent times. It still occupies a market position that majors on value but it now has a range of cars that is - mostly - genuinely appealing.
Highlights include the charismatic Soul MPV and the practical Cee'd hatchback/estate, both of which can challenge their European equivalents.
Keen on a Kia? Click here to see all our Kia car reviews.
Speaking of Europe, many Kias are now made in European factories. Despite this, Kia still has a little way to go to match the performance of Hyundai in our survey of readers.