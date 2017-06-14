Land Rover cars review

Mud pluggers right across the world swear by Land Rovers - and occasionally swear at them, too. While no one doubts the sheer ability of the British-made range of 4x4 vehicles, many owners do question their build quality.

That said, the Land Rover range offers everything from the stylish small Range Rover Evoque to the full-size Range Rover, from the rugged Defender to the practical Discovery.

Like sister brand Jaguar, Land Rover is now owned by the Indian industrial giant Tata. Has it improved Land Rover's reliability rating?