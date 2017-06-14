Mini cars review

Mini is one of the most distinctive and iconic car brands. When BMW sold MG Rover, it made sure it kept the Mini brand for itself - and it has been a great sales success for the company.

There are now a wide range of Minis on offer - from the classically styled Mini Clubman to the crossover (that is, halfway between a hatchback and a SUV) Mini Countryman. And if you want to let your hair down you can do so in a Mini Convertible.