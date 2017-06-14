Peugeot cars review

Peugeot is one of France's oldest car brands. It long ago swallowed up Citroën to form the PSA Group, one of the world's largest automotive combines.

Peugeot's reputation has traditionally been for making well-built cars with excellent ride comfort and handling. That's much less the case now, with its current cars lacking the sharpness of old in the chassis department.

Is there a Peugeot that's right for you? Take a look at our Peugeot car reviews to find out.

Peugeot's reliability has improved recently - it once occupied the 'very poor' category in the Which? survey of car owners but is now rated as average.