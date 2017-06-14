BAR to PSI converter

Two main pressure measurements are used for car tyres – BAR and PSI. You can use our converter to quickly change from one to another.

Keeping your tyre pressure where it's supposed to be can cut down on your fuel bills and make your car safer to drive.

It's important that your tyre is making the correct amount of contact with the road - over or under-inflated tyres mean less grip on the tarmac.

Check your car manual to find the correct tyre pressure and use our convertor tool if the measurements don't match the pump.

