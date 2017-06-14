How to Check and Test Drive a Used Car

1. Inspect the bodywork and chassis

Check the physical condition of the car carefully. Crouch down and look along the sides for dents and scratches hidden by reflections – they can be surprisingly expensive to put right if you’re bothered by them.

Uneven gaps between the body panels can indicate poorly-repaired crash damage. Lift the bonnet and check the metalwork inside for signs of an impact or botched repair, such as folds in the metal, cracked plastic, or fresh or mismatched paint.

Also look underneath the car – it will probably be dirty, but again look for signs of damage. Check the jacking points to see whether it looks as though the car has been jacked up recently or frequently, which may indicate it’s had some problems.

2. Check the oil level

Feel the engine – it may have been pre-warmed to disguise a starting problem. If cold, lift out the oil dipstick to see if the level is correct.

The oil should ideally be a light, yellowy-brown – dark, dirty oil is a sign of poor maintenance in a petrol car, although diesel-engine oil will be slightly darker in colour. It’s also worth checking the underside of the oil filler cap – white deposits are a potential indication of serious engine problems.

3. Look for leaks

Inspect the engine and surrounding parts for evidence of oil or water leaks. Oil will leave brown stains, while water leaves a white, chalky residue. Don't forget to look at the ground underneath where the car has been parked, too.

4. Test all the electrics

Non-engine electrics are now the biggest cause of faults on used cars, so test all the gadgets and switches to make sure everything works as it should. Items that are easy to forget to check include the interior and exterior lights (especially if it's a sunny day), air conditioning (in winter), the heated rear window, electric seats and sun roof.

5. Is the mileage genuine?

'Clocking' is still a problem even on modern cars, so see if the condition of the interior tallies with the mileage displayed on the odometer. Worn pedal rubbers, sagging seats and a shiny steering wheel rim could indicate that the car has covered more miles than its owner claims.