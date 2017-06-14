Most fuel-efficient cars
Most fuel-efficient city cars
By Martin Pratt
City cars don't always have the good fuel economy you'd expect. Our independent mpg tests reveal the most and least efficient city cars.
The smaller the car the further it should go on a tank of fuel, right? Not always. City cars are often equipped with thirsty petrol engines.
We test every city car's mpg to ensure our reviews give you best indication of how much a city car will cost you in the long run. Read on to see which one has the most impressive mpg and which leaves a lot to be desired.
The difference between claimed and tested mpg
There are differences between the fuel economy claimed by manufacturers and the results you'll experience in everyday driving. Our own tests aim to better replicate real-life motoring than the current NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure the carmakers quote.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
Economical engines set this car apart, even if it's nowhere near the mpg claimed by the manufacturer.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
This tiny car easily tops our fuel-efficiency table with a remarkable result in our tests.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 2 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
This car may be showing its age in a few areas; it isn’t the quietest or most secure city car around, but it is one of the most economical. Its mpg of 62.8 is only bettered by two other city cars.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
If you want to drive around in style and not spend too much time at the pump this is a car to consider.
- Ride comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 1 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
One of the smallest cars we test is also one of the most economical. It can’t match the claimed fuel economy, but the 55.4 miles per gallon it achieved in our tests is still respectable.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
Adding two extra seats hasn’t made this car any less economical. It’s as quirky as ever and with an mpg of 55.4, it won’t cost you much to run.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
This car is getting a little long in the tooth but it still gives more miles to the gallon than some of the newest cars in the class.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
This lightweight, diesel-powered car managed an impressive mpg in our tests - city cars don’t get much smaller or more frugal.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
It may have a weak engine but this city car at least manages to make your fuel go further.
How we test fuel economy
Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test, but we add some more demanding cycles, including one to simulate motorway driving.
We also test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode, with their air conditioning and radio on, lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification and with no items or components removed to reduce weight.
Our testing is based on the cycles scheduled to replace the NEDC in 2017.