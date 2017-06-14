Most fuel-efficient city cars

The smaller the car the further it should go on a tank of fuel, right? Not always. City cars are often equipped with thirsty petrol engines.

We test every city car's mpg to ensure our reviews give you best indication of how much a city car will cost you in the long run. Read on to see which one has the most impressive mpg and which leaves a lot to be desired.

